New for ’22 Speedway Motorsports to Create Next Generation Atlanta Motor Speedway with Historic Track Reprofile

Following the July 11 Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart, AMS will break ground on a historic project to create the next generation of Atlanta Motor Speedway and a first-of-its-kind, all-new race experience in 2022.

Following 10 months of confidential research, development, testing and simulation with engineers and iRacing, the reprofile will increase the current 24-degree banking in Atlanta’s turns to 28 degrees---higher than any other intermediate track on the current NASCAR circuit. Straightaway banking will remain five degrees. In addition to the new high banks, the racing surface will become narrower with an overall decrease in width from 55 feet to 40 feet. New widths will be 52 feet on the front stretch, 42 feet on the back stretch and 40 feet in the turns.

The project will pave the way for a bold new era of NASCAR racing in Atlanta.

“As Atlanta’s racing surface has aged, we’ve challenged ourselves to reimagine what NASCAR racing at an intermediate track can be,” said Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith. “With high banks in the turns, narrower width and new pavement technology, Atlanta will be unlike any other mile-and-a-half track on the circuit. It’s all new for ’22 and this will be specifically designed for close, competitive racing.”

The reconfiguration of Atlanta Motor Speedway is the latest innovative first from Speedway Motorsports, which has repeatedly redefined what’s possible in NASCAR. From the debut of the ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway, to the first NASCAR Cup Series race held on dirt since 1970 at Bristol Motor Speedway and NASCAR’s first trip to Circuit of The Americas earlier this year, Speedway Motorsports has been a driving force behind many of NASCAR’s most highly-anticipated events.

Construction is slated to begin the week following the July 11 Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart, with the next generation Atlanta Motor Speedway making its debut in 2022 in conjunction with NASCAR’s Next Gen car.

“Our partners at Speedway Motorsports have reprofiled Atlanta Motor Speedway to optimize the racing with the Next Gen car, and early simulations suggest the racing will be closer and even more competitive,” said Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR Executive Vice President and Chief Racing Development Officer. “From the Charlotte ROVAL to the Bristol Dirt Race and now a re-imagined Atlanta, Marcus Smith and his team continue to take bold, innovative steps to bring unique and exciting racing experiences to our fans.”

