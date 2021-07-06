checkAd

Traffic Data June 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.07.2021, 19:20  |  35   |   |   

The number of Icelandair international passengers and the total capacity increased significantly in June compared to June 2020 as well as between months, from May 2021. The domestic passenger services also increased considerably as well as Icelandair Group’s cargo operation.

The total number of Icelandair’s passengers on international and domestic flights in June was around 94,000. Thereof, the total number of passengers on international flights was around 72,000 compared to 18,500 in June 2020. The number of passengers to Iceland was around 45,000, compared to around 12,000 in June 2020. The number of passengers from Iceland was around 12,500 compared to 6,200 in June 2020. Via passengers were 14,500, which is the highest number since March 2020. The load factor was 53.2% compared to 35.2% in May 2021 and 50.8% in June 2020. It should be noted that in recent months, Icelandair has used Boeing 767 aircraft on several routes instead of smaller aircraft due to strong cargo demand, which in turn negatively impacted the passenger load factor.   

The number of passengers on domestic flights was around 22,000, an increase of 4,000 passengers compared to May 2021, while the number of passengers on domestic flights were around 12,000 in June 2020. The load factor was 72,7% compared to 73,5% the year before.

The number of sold block hours in charter flights increased by 37% year-on-year. Freight, measured in Freight Tonne Kilometres, increased by 12% from June 2020 and has increased by 19% year-on-year during the first six months of 2021. 

             
PASSENGER FLIGHTS TOTAL JUN 21 JUN 20 CHG (%) YTD 21 YTD 20 CHG (%)
Number of Passengers 94.319 30.541 209% 221.116 646.872 -66%
Load Factor 53,6% 52,1% 1,5 ppt 44,6% 69,6% -25,0 ppt
Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 455.250 87.745 419% 913.549 2.463.469 -63%
Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000) 244.022 45.676 434% 407.258 1.713.758 -76%
             
INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS JUN 21 JUN 20 CHG (%) YTD 21 YTD 20 CHG (%)
Number of Passengers 72.056 18.494 290% 127.359 583.249 -78%
Load Factor 53,2% 50,8% 2,4 ppt 43,6% 69,6% -26,0 ppt
Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 446,4 82,9 439% 872,9 2.436,9 -64%
Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000) 237,6 42,1 464% 380,2 1.695,3 -78%
Stage length (KM) 3.280 2.321 41% 2.923 2.919 0%
On-Time-Performance (Arrivals) 91,0% 90,0% 1,0 ppt 91,0% 82,0% 9,0 ppt
             
DOMESTIC FLIGHTS JUN 21 JUN 20 CHG (%) YTD 21 YTD 20 CHG (%)
Number of Passengers 22.263 12.047 85% 93.757 63.623 47%
Load Factor 72,7% 73,5% -0,8 ppt 66,7% 69,5% -2,8 ppt
Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 8,8 4,9 82% 40,6 26,5 53%
             
CHARTER AND CARGO FLIGHTS JUN 21 JUN 20 CHG (%) YTD 21 YTD 20 CHG (%)
Sold Block Hours - Charter 1.197 873 37% 6.719 10.528 -36%
Freight Tonne KM (FTK´000) 11.098 9.871 12% 67.852 57.096 19%
