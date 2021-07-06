Traffic Data June 2021

The number of Icelandair international passengers and the total capacity increased significantly in June compared to June 2020 as well as between months, from May 2021. The domestic passenger services also increased considerably as well as Icelandair Group’s cargo operation.

The total number of Icelandair’s passengers on international and domestic flights in June was around 94,000. Thereof, the total number of passengers on international flights was around 72,000 compared to 18,500 in June 2020. The number of passengers to Iceland was around 45,000, compared to around 12,000 in June 2020. The number of passengers from Iceland was around 12,500 compared to 6,200 in June 2020. Via passengers were 14,500, which is the highest number since March 2020. The load factor was 53.2% compared to 35.2% in May 2021 and 50.8% in June 2020. It should be noted that in recent months, Icelandair has used Boeing 767 aircraft on several routes instead of smaller aircraft due to strong cargo demand, which in turn negatively impacted the passenger load factor.