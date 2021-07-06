Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. 2021 Second Quarter Conference Call and Webcast for Investors and Analysts

These results will be released on August 5, 2021 at approximately 7:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) and will also be available following the release on our website at www.brookfield.com/infrastructure .

BROOKFIELD, News, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are invited to participate in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ 2021 Second Quarter Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss results and current business initiatives with members of senior management.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-866-688-9459 toll-free in North America, or for overseas calls please dial +1-409-216-0834 at approximately 8:50 a.m. (Conference ID: 4351478). The conference call will be webcast live at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nc7hxuba and will be archived for future reference.



For those unable to participate in the Conference Call, a rebroadcast will also be available until August 12, 2021. To access this rebroadcast, please call 1-855-859-2056 or if outside Canada and the U.S., please call +1-404-537-3406 (Conference ID: 4351478).

Brookfield Infrastructure is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. We are focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate predictable and stable cash flows. Investors can access its portfolio either through Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP.UN), a Bermuda-based limited partnership, or Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BIPC), a Canadian corporation. Further information is available at www.brookfield.com/infrastructure.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is the flagship listed infrastructure company of Brookfield Asset Management, a global alternative asset manager with over US$600 billion of assets under management. For more information, go to www.brookfield.com .

Media: Investors: Claire Holland Kate White Senior Vice President, Communications Manager, Investor Relations Tel: (416) 369-8236 Tel: (416) 956-5183 Email: claire.holland@brookfield.com Email: kate.white@brookfield.com



