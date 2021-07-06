Griffin Institutional Access Real Estate Fund Generated Highest Quarterly Return Since Inception

The Fund’s Class I shares (NASDAQ: GRIFX) delivered a 5.10% total return in the second quarter, bringing the Fund’s trailing one-year total return to 13.39% as of June 30, 2021.

Griffin Capital Company, LLC announced today that in the second quarter of 2021, Griffin Institutional Access Real Estate Fund (the “Fund”) generated its highest quarterly return since inception.

“We believe the Fund’s strong performance during the quarter demonstrated the efficacy of our diversified real estate strategy which allocates across equity and debt investments within both private and public real estate securities,” said Dr. Randy Anderson, Chief Executive Officer of Griffin Capital Asset Management Company. “We are pleased with the Fund’s performance, and believe real estate remains a compelling opportunity for investors seeking to participate in the continued economic recovery.”

Since inception seven years ago, the Fund has generated positive returns in 26 of 28 quarters with an annualized volatility (standard deviation) of 3.17% as of June 30, 2021, in line with the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index which registered an annualized volatility of 3.12% during the same period.

“We continue to actively allocate capital to investment opportunities within our high-conviction investment themes, including industrial, multifamily, and specialty properties, along with private debt, which should position the Fund well to take advantage of secular growth trends, potentially producing strong risk-adjusted returns for shareholders,” said Spencer Propper, Chief Operating Officer of Griffin Capital Asset Management Company.

Historically, real estate has served as a hedge against inflation and has been used as an important asset allocation tool by both institutional and individual investors to generate tax-efficient income. Thus far in 2021, the Fund’s Class I shares (NASDAQ: GRIFX) delivered an 8.79% total return, outperforming the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index by 10.39% through June 30, 2021. Additionally, the Fund has observed a meaningful uptick in shareholder capital raise. During the second quarter of 2021 inflows increased 64% over the prior quarter. The Fund remains the largest real estate focused interval fund with over $4 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2021.