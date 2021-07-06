checkAd

DGAP-News ENCAVIS AG increases share capital due to scrip dividend 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
06.07.2021, 19:43  |  41   |   |   

DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Dividend
ENCAVIS AG increases share capital due to scrip dividend 2020

06.07.2021 / 19:43
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

Encavis increases share capital due to scrip dividend 2020

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Encavis AG!
Long
Basispreis 14,93€
Hebel 11,57
Ask 1,55
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 17,59€
Hebel 10,88
Ask 1,41
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.


Hamburg, July 6, 2021 - The MDAX-listed, Hamburg-based wind and solar park operator Encavis AG (ISIN: DE0006095003, Prime Standard, ticker symbol: ECV), increases the share capital of 814,031 euros by issuing the corresponding number of 814,031 new shares via partial utilisation of the authorised capital created at the shareholders annual general meeting on May 27, 2021.

42.9 per cent of Encavis' shareholders opted for the distribution of new shares instead of the cash dividend. 814,031 new shares in total were issued. Currently 139,251,265 shares of Encavis AG are listed on the stock exchange.



About ENCAVIS:
Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003 / WKN: 609500) is a producer of electricity from renewable energies listed on the MDAX of Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading independent power producers (IPP), ENCAVIS acquires and operates solar parks and (onshore) wind farms in ten European countries. The plants for sustainable energy production generate stable yields through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). The Encavis Group's total generation capacity is currently above 2.8 gigawatts (GW), corresponding to a CO2 avoidance of 1.26 million tonnes p.a. in total. Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG offers fund services to institutional investors.

ENCAVIS is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG's environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world's leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with "AA" and ISS ESG with their "Prime" label.

Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com


Contact:
Encavis AG
Jörg Peters
Head of Corporate Communications & IR
Phone: + 49 40 37 85 62 242
E-Mail: joerg.peters@encavis.com

http://www.encavis.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/encavis


06.07.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: ENCAVIS AG
Große Elbstraße 59
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 4037 85 62 -0
Fax: +49 4037 85 62 -129
E-mail: info@encavis.com
Internet: https://www.encavis.com
ISIN: DE0006095003
WKN: 609500
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1215906

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1215906  06.07.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1215906&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetENCAVIS Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: +++ Encavis AG +++
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News ENCAVIS AG increases share capital due to scrip dividend 2020 DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Dividend ENCAVIS AG increases share capital due to scrip dividend 2020 06.07.2021 / 19:43 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Corporate NewsEncavis increases …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Wachstum im zweiten Quartal temporär auf 7,3 Prozent verlangsamt; ...
DGAP-News: Aareal Bank provides first green loan
Nagarro SE: Platz 2 für Nagarro in Deutschlands 'Lünendonk-Liste'
DGAP-News: Aareal Bank stellt ersten grünen Kredit zur Verfügung
DGAP-News: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Multitude SE reschedules the publication of its H1 and 9M reports
DGAP-DD: Nordex SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Multitude SE reschedules the publication of its H1 and 9M reports
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Confirmation of completion of the Simplification
DGAP-News: Oldenburgische Landesbank AG: Issuance of Weser Funding No. 3
DGAP-Adhoc: Umalis Group: JAHRESERGEBNIS 2020
Titel
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA announces dividend of EUR 0.22 (gross) per share and scrip dividend
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​DUTCH COURT REJECTS HAMILTON'S APPEAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Nordex SE: Bezugsrechtsemission von 42.672.276 neuen Aktien beschlossen
DGAP-News: pferdewetten.de AG: sportwetten.de wird 'Offizieller Wettpartner' des VfL Bochum 1848
Manz AG: Fokus auf Batteriefertigung und Elektromobilität zahlt sich zunehmend aus
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Ernennung von Dr. Malte Greune zum Chief Operating Officer und den Funktionswechsel ...
DGAP-News: CureVacs Daten der finalen Analyse der Phase 2b/3-Studie für CVnCoV, den Impfstoffkandidaten der ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Quantum Battery Metals bereitet Bodenarbeiten auf seinen Schlüssellagerstätten vor
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19:44 Uhr
19:43 Uhr
07:00 Uhr
07:00 Uhr
07:00 Uhr
05.07.21
02.07.21
02.07.21
02.07.21
02.07.21