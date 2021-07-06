DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Change in Forecast Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Group net income rises to EUR 17.5 million 06-Jul-2021 / 19:47 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mannheim. According to preliminary figures, the Deutsche Rohstoff Group generated consolidated net income of EUR 17.5 million in the first half of 2021 (previous year: consolidated loss of EUR 13.4 million). Sales amounted to EUR 38.3 million (previous year: EUR 26.1 million) and EBITDA to EUR 39.9 million (previous year: EUR 15.8 million).

Based on the figures for the first half of the year, which were well above expectations, strong production and the positive price environment for crude oil and natural gas, the Executive Board is raising the forecast for 2021 and 2022 as follows:

Group sales in 2021 EUR 68 to 73 million (previously EUR 57 to 62 million).

Group sales in 2022 EUR 70 to 75 million (previously EUR 60 to 65 million)

EBITDA 2021 EUR 57 to 62 million (previously EUR 42 to 47 million)

EBITDA 2022 EUR 47 to 52 million (previously EUR 40 to 45 million)

The forecast is based on an expected average oil price of USD 70 in Q3 2021, USD 65 in Q4 2021 and USD 60 in 2022 as a whole (previously USD 60 over both years) and a gas price (Henry Hub) of USD 3.0 in 2021 and USD 2.75 in 2022. The EUR/USD exchange rate is assumed unchanged at 1.22.

The final figures and the interim report for the first half of 2021 of the Deutsche Rohstoff Group will be available on the company's website at www.rohstoff.de until mid-August.

For the definition of the term EBITDA, please refer to the homepage of Deutsche Rohstoff AG at https://rohstoff.de/en/apm/.

Mannheim, 6 July 2021

Deutsche Rohstoff identifies, develops and sells attractive raw material deposits in North America, Australia and Europe. The focus is on the development of oil and gas deposits in the USA. Metals such as gold and tungsten complete the portfolio. Further information can be found at www.rohstoff.de

