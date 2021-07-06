checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Group net income rises to EUR 17.5 million

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
06.07.2021, 19:47  |  66   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Change in Forecast
Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Group net income rises to EUR 17.5 million

06-Jul-2021 / 19:47 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Group net income rises to EUR 17.5 million
First-half sales and EBITDA significantly above plan/Increase in forecast

Mannheim. According to preliminary figures, the Deutsche Rohstoff Group generated consolidated net income of EUR 17.5 million in the first half of 2021 (previous year: consolidated loss of EUR 13.4 million). Sales amounted to EUR 38.3 million (previous year: EUR 26.1 million) and EBITDA to EUR 39.9 million (previous year: EUR 15.8 million).

Based on the figures for the first half of the year, which were well above expectations, strong production and the positive price environment for crude oil and natural gas, the Executive Board is raising the forecast for 2021 and 2022 as follows:

  • Group sales in 2021 EUR 68 to 73 million (previously EUR 57 to 62 million).
  • Group sales in 2022 EUR 70 to 75 million (previously EUR 60 to 65 million)
  • EBITDA 2021 EUR 57 to 62 million (previously EUR 42 to 47 million)
  • EBITDA 2022 EUR 47 to 52 million (previously EUR 40 to 45 million)

The forecast is based on an expected average oil price of USD 70 in Q3 2021, USD 65 in Q4 2021 and USD 60 in 2022 as a whole (previously USD 60 over both years) and a gas price (Henry Hub) of USD 3.0 in 2021 and USD 2.75 in 2022. The EUR/USD exchange rate is assumed unchanged at 1.22.

The final figures and the interim report for the first half of 2021 of the Deutsche Rohstoff Group will be available on the company's website at www.rohstoff.de until mid-August.

For the definition of the term EBITDA, please refer to the homepage of Deutsche Rohstoff AG at https://rohstoff.de/en/apm/.

Mannheim, 6 July 2021

Deutsche Rohstoff identifies, develops and sells attractive raw material deposits in North America, Australia and Europe. The focus is on the development of oil and gas deposits in the USA. Metals such as gold and tungsten complete the portfolio. Further information can be found at www.rohstoff.de

Contact
Deutsche Rohstoff AG
Dr. Thomas Gutschlag, CEO
Phone +49 621 490 817 0
info@rohstoff.de

06-Jul-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Rohstoff AG
Q7, 24
68161 Mannheim
Germany
Phone: 0621 490 817 0
Fax: 0621 490 817 22
E-mail: gutschlag@rohstoff.de
Internet: www.rohstoff.de
ISIN: DE000A0XYG76, DE000A1R07G4,
WKN: A0XYG7, A1R07G
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1215904

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1215904  06-Jul-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1215904&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetDeutsche Rohstoff Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Meldungen, Analysen, Meinungen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Group net income rises to EUR 17.5 million DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Change in Forecast Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Group net income rises to EUR 17.5 million 06-Jul-2021 / 19:47 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Wachstum im zweiten Quartal temporär auf 7,3 Prozent verlangsamt; ...
DGAP-News: Aareal Bank provides first green loan
Nagarro SE: Platz 2 für Nagarro in Deutschlands 'Lünendonk-Liste'
DGAP-News: Aareal Bank stellt ersten grünen Kredit zur Verfügung
DGAP-News: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Multitude SE reschedules the publication of its H1 and 9M reports
DGAP-DD: Nordex SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Multitude SE reschedules the publication of its H1 and 9M reports
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Confirmation of completion of the Simplification
DGAP-News: Oldenburgische Landesbank AG: Issuance of Weser Funding No. 3
DGAP-Adhoc: Umalis Group: JAHRESERGEBNIS 2020
Titel
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA announces dividend of EUR 0.22 (gross) per share and scrip dividend
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​DUTCH COURT REJECTS HAMILTON'S APPEAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Nordex SE: Bezugsrechtsemission von 42.672.276 neuen Aktien beschlossen
DGAP-News: pferdewetten.de AG: sportwetten.de wird 'Offizieller Wettpartner' des VfL Bochum 1848
Manz AG: Fokus auf Batteriefertigung und Elektromobilität zahlt sich zunehmend aus
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Ernennung von Dr. Malte Greune zum Chief Operating Officer und den Funktionswechsel ...
DGAP-News: CureVacs Daten der finalen Analyse der Phase 2b/3-Studie für CVnCoV, den Impfstoffkandidaten der ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Quantum Battery Metals bereitet Bodenarbeiten auf seinen Schlüssellagerstätten vor
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19:48 Uhr
19:47 Uhr
23.06.21
23.06.21
23.06.21
23.06.21
21.06.21
09.06.21