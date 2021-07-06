Lesquin , 6 July 2021 – NACON is delighted to share a summary of the many announcements made at NACON Connect , its online press conference broadcast today at 7pm CEST.

NACON Connect 2021 showcased some projects gamers have already been looking forward to, such as Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong (Big Bad Wolf), Steelrising (Spiders) and the highly anticipated Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown (KT Racing). It also announced several games still under development: Ad Infinitum (Hekate), Clash: Artifacts of Chaos (Ace Team) and RoboCop: Rogue City (Teyon).

The NACON and RIG accessory teams were obviously there as well. They gave an exclusive first look at a range of new products that owners of Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC and PlayStation5 will love.

Through some 20 trailers and brand-new content, along with appearances from special guests like Sébastien Loeb (WRC 10), The Bloody Beetroots (RiMS Racing) and professional skateboarder Daewon Song (Session.), NACON presented a catalogue offering an unprecedented variety of experiences from a video game publisher.

By placing gamers at the core of its strategy, NACON is aiming to delight the most passionate among them. Whether they are fans of racing, sport, roguelikes, action-adventure or simulators, this new edition of NACON Connect provides plenty of excitement.

Descend into the darkness of Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong

Galeb, one of the three playable characters in Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong (Big Bad Wolf), is a 300-year-old vampire. Just and unsentimental, Galeb plays a central role in the events that are impacting the Camarilla, the secret society that most vampires belong to. Watch the video.

Return to Middle-earth with The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

Daedalic Entertainment has unveiled a new developer’s interview for The Lord of the Rings: Gollum during which Producer Harald Riegler introduces characters and environments Gollum encounters on his journey. In this stealth-action adventure, players take on the role of the iconic character to win back his Precious lost ring. Torn between two personalities, it is up to you to decide whether the darker side of Gollum takes over or if there is a spark of reason left in what once was Sméagol… Watch the video.