checkAd

PRESS RELEASE NACON CONNECT: HIGHLIGHTS OF THE 2021 EDITION

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.07.2021, 19:45  |  51   |   |   

#NACONCONNECT

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE 2021 EDITION

  • NACON Connect 2021 took place this Tuesday, 6 July, and can be watched now on demand
  • Download the full press pack for the event: click here.

Lesquin, 6 July 2021 – NACON is delighted to share a summary of the many announcements made at NACON Connect, its online press conference broadcast today at 7pm CEST.

Watch NACON Connect 2021 on demand here: https://youtu.be/IZalMSU7btA

NACON Connect 2021 showcased some projects gamers have already been looking forward to, such as Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong (Big Bad Wolf), Steelrising (Spiders) and the highly anticipated Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown (KT Racing). It also announced several games still under development: Ad Infinitum (Hekate), Clash: Artifacts of Chaos (Ace Team) and RoboCop: Rogue City (Teyon).

The NACON and RIG accessory teams were obviously there as well. They gave an exclusive first look at a range of new products that owners of Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC and PlayStation5 will love.

Through some 20 trailers and brand-new content, along with appearances from special guests like Sébastien Loeb (WRC 10), The Bloody Beetroots (RiMS Racing) and professional skateboarder Daewon Song (Session.), NACON presented a catalogue offering an unprecedented variety of experiences from a video game publisher.

By placing gamers at the core of its strategy, NACON is aiming to delight the most passionate among them. Whether they are fans of racing, sport, roguelikes, action-adventure or simulators, this new edition of NACON Connect provides plenty of excitement.

>>>> Download the press pack <<<<
>>>> Download the assets <<<<

* * *

Descend into the darkness of Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong

Galeb, one of the three playable characters in Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong (Big Bad Wolf), is a 300-year-old vampire. Just and unsentimental, Galeb plays a central role in the events that are impacting the Camarilla, the secret society that most vampires belong to. Watch the video.

Return to Middle-earth with The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

Daedalic Entertainment has unveiled a new developer’s interview for The Lord of the Rings: Gollum during which Producer Harald Riegler introduces characters and environments Gollum encounters on his journey. In this stealth-action adventure, players take on the role of the iconic character to win back his Precious lost ring. Torn between two personalities, it is up to you to decide whether the darker side of Gollum takes over or if there is a spark of reason left in what once was Sméagol… Watch the video.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PRESS RELEASE NACON CONNECT: HIGHLIGHTS OF THE 2021 EDITION #NACONCONNECT HIGHLIGHTS OF THE 2021 EDITION NACON Connect 2021 took place this Tuesday, 6 July, and can be watched now on demandDownload the full press pack for the event: click here. Lesquin, 6 July 2021 – NACON is delighted to share a summary …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Ultimovacs’ Announces Review Article Highlighting Telomerase-based Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines
MYM Shareholders Approve Plan of Arrangement with IM Cannabis
Albioma: Total number of shares and voting rights in the share capital as at 30 June 2021
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Record Q2 Production
Update on Avdoralimab Phase 2 FORCE Trial in COVID-19 Patients with Severe Pneumonia
HUTCHMED Initiates Phase I Trials of novel ERK inhibitor HMPL 295 in Patients with Advanced Solid ...
Diversified Royalty Corp. Announces July 2021 Cash Dividend and Q2 2021 Earnings Release Date
Huntington Ingalls Industries To Acquire Alion Science and Technology – Enhancing its National ...
Ultimovacs Announces Review Article Highlighting Telomerase-based Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines
Titel
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
Intertape Polymer Group Announces Agreement to Acquire Nuevopak
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc) Builds on Second Quarter Milestones ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus