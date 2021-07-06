checkAd

Stain Remover Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 27,835.54 Million by 2026 - Arizton

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
06.07.2021, 20:00  |  26   |   |   

CHICAGO, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global stain remover market report.

Arizton_Logo

The stain remover market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5.11% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:  

  1. The global stain remover market is likely to witness healthy growth mainly in residential sectors for cleaning purposes worldwide.
  2. The rising use of stain remover products is due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and people around the world have become more conscious about their health, hygiene, and maintaining cleanliness around them.
  3. Powder stain removers are widely adopted by various end-user industries, and they commonly consist of detergents.
  4. Offline distribution of stain remover products contributed more than 60% share in the global stain remover market. Major offline distribution channels include supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, and others.
  5. The residential sector contributes a major share to the global stain remover products. In the residential sector, stain removers are used for removing stains from clothes, cleaning kitchen sinks or tiles, and eliminating spots or marks caused on materials by the contact and absorption of foreign substance.
  6. In terms of region, APAC dominates the global stain remover market, followed by North America.

Key Offerings:

  • Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026
  • Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product type, distribution channel, end-user, and geography
  • Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 22 other vendors

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/stain-remover-market-size-analysis 

Stain Remover Market – Segmentation

  • The liquid-based product generally works on the absorbing and dissolving principle. The product is used on certain types of wet and dry stains such as tea and coffee mark on clothes. Manufacturers are offering a variety of products to remove tough stains. For instance, the Vanish Oxi Action liquid a product by Reckitt Benckiser is one of the best liquid stain remover products in the world which works exceptionally well on tough marks and gaining high momentum among users.
  • The changing global consumption patterns are greatly influenced by marketing and distribution strategies. Offline channels accounted for the majority of the global stain remover market share. Specialty stores and online channels are expected to witness the fastest growth over the next few years.
  • The rising activities in the residential sector such as the construction of houses, remodeling, and renovations of houses are supporting the growth of stain remover products. According to experts, the residential sector gets to be normalized by 2021 across the world and the construction of new houses will support the growth of these products

Stain Remover Market by Product Type

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Stain Remover Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 27,835.54 Million by 2026 - Arizton CHICAGO, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global stain remover market report. The stain remover market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5.11% during the period …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Sinopec Launches China's First Megaton Scale Carbon Capture Project
Bitpanda Appoints Irina Nicoleta Scarlat From Revolut as Its First Chief Growth Officer
Huawei and Shanghai International Port Group Launch Centralized Remote Control Project for Smart ...
ZARIOT wins GLOMO Award for Best Mobile Authentication and Security Solution
Lemnisk Enters Japan with its AI-Driven Customer Data Platform
A textile company ARMORLUX launches a new range of optical frames and sunglasses
UK Government Regulates Junk Food and Bolsters Prospects for Health Food Industry
The Elders to address the global 'state of hope' in a week of activity to mark Mandela Day
As per BIS Research Study, Global Sub-Orbital Transportation and Space Tourism Market to Reach ...
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
Sebia Acquires Orgentec Diagnostika
Eco Wave Power Wins a Third Grant During the Month of June
Lithium-Ion Battery Market worth $116.6 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Major Culina Group Acquisition Creates A £2.2 Billion FMCG Logistics Business
Bambuser Partners with Digital Agency oddity to Elevate Live Video Shopping Across the DACH Region
Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia Market Size to Exhibit Considerable Growth at a CAGR of 1.76% in ...
Titel
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
Certified and Shipping Now - Peplink Delivers 5G Lineup for T-Mobile 5G
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
Eco Wave Power Partners in ILIAD Project, which was Awarded €17 million by the EU
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus