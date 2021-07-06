Stain Remover Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 27,835.54 Million by 2026 - Arizton Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.) | 06.07.2021, 20:00 | 26 | 0 | 0 06.07.2021, 20:00 | CHICAGO, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global stain remover market report. The stain remover market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5.11% during the period 2020−2026. Key Highlights Offered in the Report: The global stain remover market is likely to witness healthy growth mainly in residential sectors for cleaning purposes worldwide. The rising use of stain remover products is due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and people around the world have become more conscious about their health, hygiene, and maintaining cleanliness around them. Powder stain removers are widely adopted by various end-user industries, and they commonly consist of detergents. Offline distribution of stain remover products contributed more than 60% share in the global stain remover market. Major offline distribution channels include supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, and others. The residential sector contributes a major share to the global stain remover products. In the residential sector, stain removers are used for removing stains from clothes, cleaning kitchen sinks or tiles, and eliminating spots or marks caused on materials by the contact and absorption of foreign substance. In terms of region, APAC dominates the global stain remover market, followed by North America . Key Offerings: Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product type, distribution channel, end-user, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 22 other vendors Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/stain-remover-market-size-analysis Stain Remover Market – Segmentation The liquid-based product generally works on the absorbing and dissolving principle. The product is used on certain types of wet and dry stains such as tea and coffee mark on clothes. Manufacturers are offering a variety of products to remove tough stains. For instance, the Vanish Oxi Action liquid a product by Reckitt Benckiser is one of the best liquid stain remover products in the world which works exceptionally well on tough marks and gaining high momentum among users.

The changing global consumption patterns are greatly influenced by marketing and distribution strategies. Offline channels accounted for the majority of the global stain remover market share. Specialty stores and online channels are expected to witness the fastest growth over the next few years.

The rising activities in the residential sector such as the construction of houses, remodeling, and renovations of houses are supporting the growth of stain remover products. According to experts, the residential sector gets to be normalized by 2021 across the world and the construction of new houses will support the growth of these products Stain Remover Market by Product Type Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3





