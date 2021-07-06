Wallenberg Buys 10.2% of Stora Enso by Acquiring FAM AB
(PLX AI) – Stora Enso says Wallenberg Investments acquired all shares of FAM AB, becoming an indirect owner of Stora Enso. Wallenberg now owns 10.2% of Stora Enso shares and 27.3% of voting rights indirectly through FAM AB, which remains the direct …
- (PLX AI) – Stora Enso says Wallenberg Investments acquired all shares of FAM AB, becoming an indirect owner of Stora Enso.
- Wallenberg now owns 10.2% of Stora Enso shares and 27.3% of voting rights indirectly through FAM AB, which remains the direct owner of the shares
