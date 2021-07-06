checkAd

Bright Horizons Teams With White House and Extends Free Child Care for Vaccines Through Labor Day

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.07.2021, 20:18  |  18   |   |   

Bright Horizons (NYSE: BFAM) today announces that free child care available to Americans getting their COVID-19 vaccine has been extended through Labor Day. This program, in cooperation with the White House, will help achieve the administration’s critical goal of getting 70% of American adults vaccinated.

Bright Horizons is partnering with a number of employers to offer this free child care option to employees. Employees at these organizations, as well as other participating employers, can secure free back-up child care at Bright Horizons early education and child care centers while they receive their first dose, second dose, or if they need time to recover from any side effects of the vaccination. Bright Horizons partners with employers who collectively represent more than 10 million Americans who have access to the child care support they may need in order to get vaccinated and protect their health and the health of their families.

“It’s been incredible to see working parents utilize free child care through Bright Horizons to get their vaccines, and it’s exciting to see even more employers looking to partner with us to support their employees in protecting their health and getting vaccinated,” says Stephen Kramer, Bright Horizons Chief Executive Officer. “We are proud to be part of the effort to get this nation vaccinated against COVID-19.”

In addition to providing free child care for parents to get vaccinated, Bright Horizons has been providing a $100 incentive for its own teachers and employees to get vaccinated as part of a comprehensive education and awareness campaign to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations and maintaining healthy workplaces.

The company has also been a leader in research to understand the lasting impacts of COVID-19 on working parents and their children’s development. The latest research can be found here: https://www.brighthorizons.com/newsroom/2021-modern-family-index.

Parents with access to Bright Horizons Back-up Care benefits can book their free child care here: https://www.brighthorizons.com/careforournation.

About Bright Horizons

Bright Horizons is a leading global provider of high-quality child care and early education, back-up care, and workplace education services. For more than 30 years, we have partnered with employers to support workforces by providing services that help working families and employees thrive personally and professionally. We operate approximately 1,000 child care centers in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and India, and serve more than 1,300 of the world’s leading organizations. Bright Horizons’ child care centers, back-up child and elder care, and workforce education programs, including tuition program management, education advising, and student loan repayment, help employees succeed at each life and career stage. For more information, go to www.brighthorizons.com.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bright Horizons Teams With White House and Extends Free Child Care for Vaccines Through Labor Day Bright Horizons (NYSE: BFAM) today announces that free child care available to Americans getting their COVID-19 vaccine has been extended through Labor Day. This program, in cooperation with the White House, will help achieve the administration’s …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Ali Group Submits Binding All-Cash Proposal to Acquire Welbilt for $24.00 Per Share
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against DiDi Global Inc. and Encourages ...
Arrowhead Announces Positive Interim Results from Phase 1b Study of ARO-HIF2 for Treatment of Clear ...
New Study Evaluates the Ability of Masimo SedLine Brain Function Monitoring to Predict Neurological ...
Report on Carbios’ Liquidity Contract with Natixis ODDO BHF
TotalEnergies and Veolia Join Forces to Develop CO2-based Microalgae Cultivation to Produce ...
Tuscan Holdings Corp. Announces Special Meeting of Stockholders to Approve Business Combination ...
Caixa and Fiserv Complete First Merchant Transaction via Maquininha CAIXA Pagamentos
Wish Granted Payment Institution License for the EU
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Palantir and Grupo Globo Extend Digital Transformation Partnership
Wish Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
BrainChip Takes a Look at what ML and AI Can Achieve With Arm Fellow Jem Davies
NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of New Senior ...
Group of Cytodyn Stockholders Nominates Five Highly Qualified Director Candidates to Replace Board ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09.06.21
07.06.21