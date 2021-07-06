U. S. Steel Foundation Awards College Scholarships to Employees’ Sons & Daughters

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) announced the awarding of college scholarships to twenty students across the country. All the recipients are children of U. S. Steel employees. The scholarships are funded by the United States Steel Foundation.

“The U. S. Steel Scholarship Program allows us to recognize the remarkable achievements of the outstanding children of our valued employees,” said U. S. Steel President and Chief Executive Officer David B. Burritt. “At U. S. Steel, our Culture of Caring not only extends to our employees, but also to their families, the communities where we operate, and the next generation of leaders. We are proud to recognize these students and wish them the best in their academic pursuits.”