U. S. Steel Foundation Awards College Scholarships to Employees’ Sons & Daughters
United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) announced the awarding of college scholarships to twenty students across the country. All the recipients are children of U. S. Steel employees. The scholarships are funded by the United States Steel Foundation.
“The U. S. Steel Scholarship Program allows us to recognize the remarkable achievements of the outstanding children of our valued employees,” said U. S. Steel President and Chief Executive Officer David B. Burritt. “At U. S. Steel, our Culture of Caring not only extends to our employees, but also to their families, the communities where we operate, and the next generation of leaders. We are proud to recognize these students and wish them the best in their academic pursuits.”
Since 1995, the U. S. Steel Scholarship program has awarded nearly $4 million to more than 400 children of employees across the company to support their higher education goals. Scholarship recipients are selected based on academic achievements, leadership and participation in school and community activities.
This year, the U. S. Steel Scholarship program offered twenty $10,000 awards ($2,500 per year renewable for up to four years) to current high school seniors. All winners will be enrolled full-time in an accredited two- or four-year college or university or vocational-technical school in the United States for the 2021-2022 academic year. Student recipients are as follows:
Big River Steel
- Cash Maxwell is a graduate of Spanish Fort High School in Alabama and an incoming biology major at Baylor University.
Fairfield Tubular Operations
- Madison Cantrell is a graduate of Mortimer Jordan High School in Alabama and an incoming biological sciences major on the pre-med track at the University of Mississippi.
Gary Works
- Alejandra Castellanos is a graduate of Bishop Noll Institute in Indiana and an incoming nursing major at Loyola University Chicago.
- Julia Cunningham is a graduate of Morgan Township High School in Indiana and an incoming business major at Purdue University.
- LaDurian Hawthorne is a graduate of Griffith High School in Indiana and an incoming biology major at Indiana University: Bloomington.
- Rachel Holechko is a graduate of Lake Central High School in Indiana and an incoming biology/genetic counseling major at Purdue University.
- Elijah Walker is a graduate of Merrillville High School in Indiana and an incoming pediatric psychiatry major at Purdue University Northwest.
