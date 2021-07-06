Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI)

checkAd

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether DiDi Global Inc. (“DiDi” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DIDI) and certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws. If you purchased or otherwise own DIDI shares, and have suffered a loss, you are encouraged to contact Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312 for more information.

DiDi claims to be the world’s largest mobility platform.

On or about June 30, 2021, DiDi tapped the public market by issuing 316,800,000 American Depository Shares (ADS) at $14 per ADS (the “Offering Price”), to generate proceeds in excess of $4.4 billion.

As of market open on July 6, 2021, DiDi’s securities traded at $11.78 per ADS, or 15.86% below the Offering Price.

If you purchased or otherwise own DiDi securities, and you wish to discuss this investigation, please contact attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312, or at jzimmerman@scott-scott.com, or visit the Oscar Health investigation page on our website at https://dev.scott-scott.com/investigation/didi/.

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, Virginia, California, and Ohio.

