FDA Clears Sorrento Phase 2 Trial Of Non-Opioid Product Candidate Resiniferatoxin (RTX) For Treatment of the Knee Pain in Osteoarthritis (OA) Patients

Phase 1b data demonstrated RTX safety for a single intra-articular administration without dose limiting toxicity (DLT) at any doses tested up to 30 ug.

Phase 1b data demonstrated significant efficacy supporting RTX as an ideal candidate for long-term control of refractory OA pain: significant pain relief observed in patients with advanced OA disease (Kellgren-Lawrence grade 3/4) and sustained pain relief last beyond 6 months.

Sorrento believes RTX has the potential to become a key therapeutic in a market segment estimated to continue to grow and exceed $10B by 20251

SAN DIEGO, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE, "Sorrento") announced today that the company has received FDA clearance to proceed with a Phase 2 clinical study of RTX for treating moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee pain (OAK).

The phase 2 trial, a multi-center, double blind, placebo- and active-controlled study, will assess the efficacy and safety of several dose groups of RTX to manage pain in patients with moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee pain (OAK) (clinicaltrials.gov: NCT04885972). Given the durability of OA pain relief response to RTX demonstrated thus far, Sorrento has decided to include an active comparator (injectable corticosteroid) in the current trial protocol. Superiority data potentially generated by RTX against a widely used approved drug could be supportive for accelerated international registrations (Europe) and is required for pricing purposes in Europe.

This Phase 2 study follows the analysis of the significant observations from the Phase 1b trial results (NCT03542838) of RTX Day 84 patient data which completed the one year following up of last patient visit in February 2021. This Phase 1b study was a double-blinded, placebo-controlled ascending dose study in 94 patients and included an open-label expansion cohort to assess the long-term safety and preliminary efficacy of a single intra-articular administration of RTX or saline control (as placebo group) for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pain due to osteoarthritis of the knee. The magnitude of the difference in the treatment effect (RTX versus saline control) at 12 weeks exceeded what is traditionally considered sufficient to support regulatory approval based on greater than 2 points reduction in WOMAC A1 10-point scale question “pain at walking on flat surface” compared to placebo. RTX met this requirement in this study.