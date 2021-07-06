checkAd

ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS’ GENERAL MEETING OF JULY 28, 2021 - AVAILABILITY OF THE SUPPORTING DOCUMENTS

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.07.2021, 20:46  |  37   |   |   

ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS’ GENERAL MEETING
OF JULY 28, 2021

AVAILABILITY OF THE SUPPORTING DOCUMENTS

Bernin (Grenoble), France, on July 6, 2021 - Soitec (Euronext, Tech 40 Paris), a world leader in generating and manufacturing revolutionary semiconductor materials, reminds that the Company’s shareholders are invited to attend the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ General Meeting to be held on Wednesday July 28, 2021 at 9.30 a.m. (Paris time), at the Centre de conférences CAPITAL 8, 32 Rue Monceau, 75008 Paris - France.

The meeting notice as provided for in Article R. 225-73 of the French Commercial Code, including the draft resolutions to be submitted to the shareholders’ vote during this General Meeting, has been published in the legal gazette (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) of June 23, 2021, and is available for consultation on the Company’s website (www.soitec.com), in the section Company - Investors - Shareholders information - Annual General Meeting - 2021 - O&EGM July 28, 2021.

The information and documentation as referred to in Article R. 22-10-3 of the French Commercial Code have been published on the Company’s website (www.soitec.com), in the section Company - Investors - Shareholders information - Annual General Meeting - 2021 - O&EGM July 28, 2021, within the 21-days legal period before the General Meeting.

Documents as listed in Articles R. 225-81 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code, as well as the single postal voting or proxy form, are available through the Company or its proxy CACEIS Corporate Trust.

Shareholders have the possibility to obtain these documents by simple request sent no later than 5 days prior to the date of the General Meeting:

  • by mail to the Company’s headquarters’ address (Parc Technologique des Fontaines - Chemin des Franques - 38190 Bernin - France) for the attention of the Legal Department,
  • or by email sent to shareholders-gm@soitec.com,
  • or by mail sent to CACEIS Corporate Trust (at the following address: Service Assemblées – 14 rue Rouget de Lisle - 92130 Issy-les-Moulineaux - France).

Any shareholder may consult these documents at the Company’s headquarters during a 15-day period prior to the General Meeting.

For bearer shareholders, such right can be exercised by providing a shareholding certificate in the bearer shares accounts held by an authorized financial intermediary.

About Soitec

Soitec (Euronext, Tech 40 Paris) is a world leader in the manufacture of innovative semiconductor materials. It uses its unique technologies to serve the electronics markets. With more than 3,500 patents worldwide, Soitec’s strategy is based on disruptive innovation to meet its customers’ needs for high performance, energy efficiency and cost competitiveness. Soitec has manufacturing facilities, R&D centers and offices in Europe, the United States and Asia.

Soitec and Smart Cut are registered trademarks of Soitec.

For more information, please visit www.soitec.com and follow us on Twitter: @Soitec_EN

For additional information, please contact:

Investor Relations:

 

Steve Babureck
+33 6 16 38 56 27 
+65 9231 9735
steve.babureck@soitec.com

  		Media Contact:

 

Isabelle Laurent
+33 1 53 32 61 51
isabelle.laurent@oprgfinancial.fr

 

Fabrice Baron
+33 1 53 32 61 27
fabrice.baron@oprgfinancial.fr

# # #

Soitec is a French joint-stock corporation with a Board of Directors (Société Anonyme à Conseil d’administration) with a share capital of € 66,730,446.00, having its registered office located at Parc Technologique des Fontaines - Chemin des Franques - 38190 Bernin (France), and registered with the Grenoble Trade and Companies Register under number 384 711 909.

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS’ GENERAL MEETING OF JULY 28, 2021 - AVAILABILITY OF THE SUPPORTING DOCUMENTS ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS’ GENERAL MEETINGOF JULY 28, 2021 AVAILABILITY OF THE SUPPORTING DOCUMENTS Bernin (Grenoble), France, on July 6, 2021 - Soitec (Euronext, Tech 40 Paris), a world leader in generating and manufacturing …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Ultimovacs’ Announces Review Article Highlighting Telomerase-based Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines
MYM Shareholders Approve Plan of Arrangement with IM Cannabis
Albioma: Total number of shares and voting rights in the share capital as at 30 June 2021
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Record Q2 Production
Update on Avdoralimab Phase 2 FORCE Trial in COVID-19 Patients with Severe Pneumonia
HUTCHMED Initiates Phase I Trials of novel ERK inhibitor HMPL 295 in Patients with Advanced Solid ...
Diversified Royalty Corp. Announces July 2021 Cash Dividend and Q2 2021 Earnings Release Date
Huntington Ingalls Industries To Acquire Alion Science and Technology – Enhancing its National ...
Ultimovacs Announces Review Article Highlighting Telomerase-based Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines
Titel
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
Intertape Polymer Group Announces Agreement to Acquire Nuevopak
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
EssilorLuxottica: EssilorLuxottica acquires HAL's 76.72% interest in GrandVision and announces mandatory public offer ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus