AVAILABILITY OF THE 2020-2021 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

AVAILABILITY OF THE 2020-2021 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

Bernin (Grenoble), France, on July 6, 2021 Soitec (Euronext, Tech 40 Paris), a world leader in designing and manufacturing innovative semiconductor materials, today announces the release of its Universal Registration Document for the 2020-2021 fiscal year ended on March 31, 2020, filed with the French stock market authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers, or AMF) under number D.21-0681 dated July 5, 2021.

The French version of the 2020-2021 Universal Registration Document is available for consultation on the Company’s website (www.soitec.com), in the section Company - Investors - Financial Reports - All reports – 2020-2021, at the following link:
https://www.soitec.com/fr/investisseurs/rapports-financiers/2020-2021.

An English courtesy translation for information purposes is available for consultation on the Company’s website (www.soitec.com), in the section Company - Investors - Financial Reports - All Financial Reports - 2020-2021, at the following link:
https://www.soitec.com/en/investors/financial-reports/2020-2021.

Printed versions of the Universal Registration Document are available at the Company’s headquarters: Parc Technologique des Fontaines - Chemin des Franques - 38190 Bernin (France).

The 2020-2021 Registration Document contains:

  • the 2020-2021 integrated report;
  • the 2020-2021 annual financial report;
  • the 2020-2021 management report, including the 2020-2021 Group management report;
  • the 2020-2021 Board of Directors’ report on corporate governance;
  • the 2020-2021 statement of non-financial performance;
  • the Statutory Auditors’ report on the 2020-2021 statutory financial statements;
  • the Statutory Auditors’ report on the 2020-2021 consolidated financial statements;
  • the Statutory Auditors’ special report on the 2020-2021 regulated agreements and commitments;
  • the report by one of the Statutory Auditors, appointed as independent third party, on the consolidated statement of non-financial performance included in the 2020-2021 management report;

  • the special report on the transactions carried out on stock options for the 2020-2021 fiscal year;

  • the special report on the transactions carried out on free shares for the 2020-2021 fiscal year;
  • the description of the Company’s share buy-back program that will be submitted to the vote of the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ General Meeting of July 28, 2021;
  • the text of resolutions that will be submitted to the vote of the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ General Meeting of July 28, 2021;
  • the Board of Directors’ report to the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ General Meeting of July 28, 2021;
  • the description of the fees paid to the Statutory Auditors.

About Soitec

Soitec (Euronext, Tech 40 Paris) is a world leader in the manufacture of innovative semiconductor
materials. It uses its unique technologies to serve the electronics markets. With more than 3,500 patents worldwide, Soitec’s strategy is based on disruptive innovation to meet its customers’ needs for high performance, energy efficiency and cost competitiveness. Soitec has manufacturing facilities, R&D centers and offices in Europe, the United States and Asia.

Soitec and Smart Cut are registered trademarks of Soitec.

For more information, please visit www.soitec.com and follow us on Twitter: @Soitec_EN

For additional information, please contact:

Investor Relations:

 

Steve Babureck
+33 6 16 38 56 27 
+65 9231 9735
steve.babureck@soitec.com

  		Media Contact:

 

Isabelle Laurent
+33 1 53 32 61 51
isabelle.laurent@ddbfinancial.fr

 

Fabrice Baron
+33 1 53 32 61 27
fabrice.baron@ddbfinancial.fr

# # #

Soitec is a French joint-stock corporation with a Board of Directors (Société Anonyme à Conseil d’administration) with a share capital of € 66,730,446.00, having its registered office located at Parc Technologique des Fontaines - Chemin des Franques - 38190 Bernin (France), and registered with the Grenoble Trade and Companies Register under number 384 711 909.

Attachment





