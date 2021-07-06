checkAd

Notice of second quarter 2021 results and video conference

Luxembourg, July 6, 2021Millicom will announce its second quarter 2021 results on July 29, 2021 at approximately 12:00 (Stockholm) / 11:00 (London) / 06:00 (Miami) via a press release.

Millicom will host a video conference for the global financial community on July 29, 2021 at 14:00 (Stockholm) / 13:00 (London) / 08:00 (Miami).

Registration for the interactive event is required at the following link. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing details about joining the video conference. Participants who wish to ask a question during the live event must notify the Investor Relations team via email to investors@millicom.com after the start of the event.

Participants may also join the conference in listen-only mode by dialing any of the following numbers and entering the Webinar ID: 870 2660 5299:

US: +1 929 205 6099                                             Sweden: +46 850 539 728

UK: +44 330 088 5830                                        Luxembourg: +352 342 080 9265

Additional international numbers are available at the following link. Accompanying slides and a replay of the event will be available on the Millicom investors website.

For further information, please contact:

Press:
Vivian Kobeh, Corporate Communications Director
+1-786-628-5300
press@millicom.com

 

Yocasta Valdez, Group Manager Digital Media & Communications
+1-305-929-5417
press@millicom.com 		Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
+1 786-628-5270
investors@millicom.com


 

Sarah Inmon, Investor Relations Manager
+1 786-628-5303
investors@millicom.com

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Millicom sets the pace when it comes to providing high-speed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle services through its principal brand, TIGO. As of December 31, 2020, Millicom operating subsidiaries and joint ventures employed more than 21,000 people and provided mobile services to approximately 55 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 12 million homes passed. Founded in 1992, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

 

Attachment





