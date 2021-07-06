checkAd

Black Tusk Provides Additional Disclosures on Its Diamond Drilling Results on Lorrain Property, Abitibi Greenstone Belt, Quebec

Autor: Accesswire
06.07.2021, 21:10  |   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (CSE:TUSK)(OTC PINK:BTKRF)(FRA:0NB) announces that as a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission, the Company is issuing the …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (CSE:TUSK)(OTC PINK:BTKRF)(FRA:0NB) announces that as a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission, the Company is issuing the following news release to clarify its disclosure.

News Release dated June 21, 2021
In the Company's news release dated June 21, 2021 (the "June 21 Press Release"), the Company did not provide the necessary information required under sections 3.2 and 3.3 of National Instrument 43-101 with respect to the results of its diamond drilling on the Lorrain Property.

The following disclosures should be read in conjunction with the June 21 Press Release:
Perry Grunenberg, P.Geo, a "Qualified Person" as that term is defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed the data disclosed in the June 21 Press Release, including core sample intervals and corresponding analytical results as presented. Mr. Grunenberg personally assembled and tabled results, including QA/QC results from standard and blank materials inserted into the core sample stream.

Mr. Grunenberg has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release and the June 21 Press Release. Mr. Grunenberg is a former Director of the Company, and continues to act as an advisor to the Company.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
Richard Penn
CEO
(778) 384-8923

Cautionary Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of that date. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company's limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; fluctuations in the prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Prospectus dated September 8, 2017 available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

SOURCE: Black Tusk Resources Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/654442/Black-Tusk-Provides-Additional-Discl ...

Black Tusk Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Black Tusk Provides Additional Disclosures on Its Diamond Drilling Results on Lorrain Property, Abitibi Greenstone Belt, Quebec VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (CSE:TUSK)(OTC PINK:BTKRF)(FRA:0NB) announces that as a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission, the Company is issuing the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halberd Corporation CEO Letter
Educational Paper on Rethinking Cybersecurity in a Quantum World
George Palikaras Reports Holdings in Meta Materials Inc.
Orosur Mining Inc Announces Colombia Update
Ximen Acquires 100% Interest – Wild Horse Creek Gold Property – 12,767 Hectares – Cranbrook, ...
Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Indonesian Government Allocates Lemang Gas
AI/ML Innovations Inc. Engages Volt Strategic Partners and TDM Financial for Capital Market ...
Stabilisation Notice
ADM Endeavors Inc Engages Findit To Improve Online Presence with a Customized Marketing Campaign
Margaret Lake Diamonds Announces Arctic Star confirms diamonds at the Sequoia Kimberlite Complex ...
Titel
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
CanaFarma Announces MOU to Acquire Vertical Wellness
Oncology Pharma, Inc. is Entering Into the Next Phase of its Growth and Expansion Phase
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
META Provides Update to Shareholders on Exchange Process and Timing
Vertex Energy Announces Agreement To Divest Used Motor Oil Collection and Recycling Assets for $140 ...
Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Update on Maari Acquisition
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Announces Management Cease Trade Order Has Been Extended to ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
21.06.21