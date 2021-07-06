Teck Provides Update on Wildfire Impacts in B.C.

Rail service between Teck’s steelmaking coal operations and west coast terminals has been disrupted due to damage to the rail line near Lytton, B.C. that occurred on June 30. Teck has implemented measures to mitigate the effect of the disruption, rerouting shipments to Ridley Terminals in Prince Rupert. Limited rail traffic flow to the Lower Mainland terminals was reinstituted the afternoon of July 5.

Teck is assessing the overall impact to customer shipments and/or production, which will be dependent on the length of the rail disruption. CP and CN are working to assess damage and begin repairs.

At this time, based on guidance provided by the railways with respect to the timeline for repairs, Teck’s third quarter steelmaking coal sales are expected to be reduced by 300-500 thousand tonnes. Teck’s second quarter sales are unaffected as the disruption began on the last day of the quarter. Teck is also taking steps to mitigate the effect of rail disruption to transportation of product from Highland Valley Copper operations (HVC), which is not expected to have a material effect on third quarter sales at this time.

All of Teck’s B.C. operations are currently continuing to operate, with steelmaking coal operations continuing to produce and taking advantage of low levels of clean coal inventory at the mines. The ongoing wildfire risk is being closely monitored at all operations and comprehensive emergency management plans are in place, with employee health and safety being the top priority.

We extend our deepest condolences to all those impacted by wildfires. Teck is reaching out to local emergency service and relief providers in the Thompson-Nicola region to offer support to aid residents during this difficult time.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to as forward-looking statements). These statements relate to future events or our future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “plan”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “predict”, “potential”, “should”, “believe” and similar expressions is intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release.