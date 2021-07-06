checkAd

Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.07.2021, 21:22  |  26   |   |   

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, today announced it has been recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)1. Download the complimentary report here.

Gartner reports that “Security and risk management leaders increasingly want SIEM solutions with attack detection, investigation, response and compliance capabilities, but must balance this desire with an understanding of the resources needed to run such solutions.”

Elastic Security builds on the speed and scale of the Elastic Stack to unify SIEM, endpoint security and XDR on a single platform, including ultra-high-fidelity threat detection and prevention, analyst-optimized hunting and incident response, security analytics, and endpoint security at cloud scale. Slack, Credit Suisse, University of Oxford, SoftBank, and thousands of other organizations trust Elastic as their security management platform.

Elastic believes that its security solution provides customers a powerful, proven alternative to legacy SIEM products with the following differentiating features:

  • A single open, flexible and extensible platform that consolidates SIEM, endpoint security, and XDR capabilities, to enable organizations to prevent, detect, and respond before damage is done.
  • Accelerates digital transformation by scaling on a platform built for limitless analysis, that enables security teams to harness data from across their full technology stack, including years of historical context, across hybrid and multi-cloud architectures.
  • Adopted and supported by a rich community of users to help customers reduce the barriers to adopting advanced security capabilities and achieving SecOps excellence.
  • Empowers practitioners to prevent, detect, and respond to sophisticated attacks by centralizing actionable data and retaining it for years, performing automated and analyst-driven analysis.
  • Simplifies the enterprise security stack with a single agent for host inspection and data collection, anti-malware, and ransomware prevention.

Elastic Security’s reviews on Gartner Peer Insights indicate that SIEM customers rate the company’s products highly, with an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5 in the SIEM market based on 50 reviews, as of June 30, 2021.

For more information, read the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management and our blog post, “Elastic Security Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SIEM.”

Supporting Quotes:

  • “Elastic has a unique vision of what SIEM should be: scalable, fast, and open to security teams everywhere,” said Nate Fick, General Manager, Security, Elastic. “We believe our placement validates our differentiated approach to delivering a unified security solution that combines unmatched ease of use, mature threat hunting capabilities, and flexible resource-based pricing.”

[1] Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management” Kelly Kavanagh, Toby Bussa, John Collins, June 2021

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

About Elastic:

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Anyone can use Elastic products and solutions to get started quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security, built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Thousands of organizations worldwide, including Cisco, eBay, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, The Mayo Clinic, NASA, The New York Times, Wikipedia, and Verizon, use Elastic to power mission-critical systems. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol ESTC. Learn more at elastic.co.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Elastic Bearer and Registered Shares Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Elastic - Viel mehr als eine "Search-Company"
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, today announced it has been recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)1. Download the complimentary …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Ali Group Submits Binding All-Cash Proposal to Acquire Welbilt for $24.00 Per Share
Wish Granted Payment Institution License for the EU
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against DiDi Global Inc. and Encourages ...
Arrowhead Announces Positive Interim Results from Phase 1b Study of ARO-HIF2 for Treatment of Clear ...
New Study Evaluates the Ability of Masimo SedLine Brain Function Monitoring to Predict Neurological ...
Report on Carbios’ Liquidity Contract with Natixis ODDO BHF
Caixa and Fiserv Complete First Merchant Transaction via Maquininha CAIXA Pagamentos
Satellogic, a Leader in Satellite Earth Imagery, to Go Public Through Merger with Cantor ...
TotalEnergies and Veolia Join Forces to Develop CO2-based Microalgae Cultivation to Produce ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Palantir and Grupo Globo Extend Digital Transformation Partnership
Wish Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
BrainChip Takes a Look at what ML and AI Can Achieve With Arm Fellow Jem Davies
NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of New Senior ...
Group of Cytodyn Stockholders Nominates Five Highly Qualified Director Candidates to Replace Board ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.06.21
29.06.21
28.06.21
08.06.21