SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / BOTS, Inc. (BTZI), an emerging innovator of products, technologies, and services for the rapidly growing digital robotic automation and manufacturing industry, announced today that it has add BIT on Binance Smartchain as an alternative way to own BIT. While First Bitcoin was the first to develop a coin utilizing the symbol BIT, others have sprung up using this same symbol; therefore, readers of this news should be careful to avoid any confusion by matching the name "First Bitcoin" with the symbol.

First Bitcoin was designed by First Bitcoin Capital Corp (OTC:BITCF) to provide individuals and communities access to a cryptocurrency that enables a savings program, micro-payments, and to earn interest or stake their $BIT holdings utilizing the DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocols. Initially, we only provided a limited amount of staking via Proof of Stake (POS) mining to enhance mining merely by keeping holders' bit wallets opened to earn more coins. We then upgraded staking by adding an Ethereum Dapp (Decentralized Application) that allows holders of BIT to deposit their coins via the website to earn greater interest utilizing the Ethereum blockchain increasing earnings up to 5.4% per month without the need to mine. This new approach will not stop holders from POS mining in the original blockchain. Owners of BIT on the First Bitcoin Blockchain now have greater access to BIT through both Ethereum based UNISWAP decentralized apparatus as well as Binance and are invited to contact us for instructions to convert their original BIT into the Binance or Ethereum based BIT. BOTS, Inc now owns the majority of all mined BIT on all three blockchains. The new BIT Ethereum and Binance tokens were generated only for the purpose of swapping out of the original BIT and not to add to the total supply and can be swapped back to the original coins as well as between Binance and Etherum Blockchains.

International Bankers magazine described DeFi as "decentralized finance-that is, the application of financial services using decentralized technology such as blockchain. DeFi projects aim to provide financial services that do not require centralized entities or financial intermediaries, or middlemen to operate. Uniswap is a decentralized exchange ideal to perform these functions, including staking utilizing a "MetaMask." Adding of liquidity and trading BIT on UNISWAP can be witnessed here: https://v2.info.uniswap.org/token/0x8646386d3023be134ca318b6b6659509c2 ...