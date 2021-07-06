Opiant Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Top-line Results of Confirmatory Pharmacokinetic (PK) Study for OPNT003, Nasal Nalmefene, a Novel Investigational Treatment for Opioid Overdose

Data demonstrate rapid absorption and higher plasma concentrations versus an intramuscular injection (p<0.0001)





Results confirm findings of initial pilot PK study



SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Opiant”) (NASDAQ: OPNT) today announced positive top-line results from its confirmatory pharmacokinetic (“PK”) study for OPNT003, nasal nalmefene, for opioid overdose.

The study was conducted in 68 healthy subjects and compared OPNT003, nalmefene hydrochloride nasal spray, 3 mg, (“nasal nalmefene”), with an intramuscular nalmefene hydrochloride injection, 1 mg, which was the comparator previously agreed upon with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”). According to an initial analysis, the top-line data demonstrated that nasal nalmefene achieved significantly higher plasma concentrations compared to an intramuscular injection (p<0.0001). The time for nasal nalmefene to achieve maximum plasma concentrations (T max ) was consistent with data from the previously completed pilot study (~15 minutes). The maximum plasma concentration (C max ) was higher than observed in the pilot study, and the plasma half-life of nasal nalmefene (~11 hours) was consistent with reported values following other routes (oral and parenteral) of administration. Naloxone, currently the only FDA-approved treatment for opioid overdose, has a half-life of approximately 2 hours.

“We are very pleased with the results of this confirmatory PK study. Importantly, the data are consistent with the findings of our initial pilot study,” said Roger Crystal, M.D., CEO and President, of Opiant. “In the United States, where we’ve seen the opioid epidemic worsen during COVID-19, the nationwide spread of potent illicit synthetic opioids, such as fentanyl, which is 50 times stronger than heroin, with a half-life more than seven hours1, is driving significant numbers of opioid overdose deaths. A rescue agent with a rapid onset and a long half-life, is critical to saving lives from overdose. We now look forward to the PD data later in the year.”

In April, Opiant initiated a pharmacodynamic (“PD”) study in healthy subjects comparing OPNT003 with nasal naloxone in reversing the respiratory depression produced by the synthetic opioid, remifentanil2. The Company anticipates the availability of top-line data in the fourth quarter of 2021. Both PK and PD data will form the basis of a New Drug Application submission using the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway previously agreed upon with the FDA by year end, or first quarter 2022. The development of OPNT003 is supported by grants from the National Institute on Drug Abuse, part of the National Institutes of Health (“NIH”), and the Biological Advance Research and Development Agency.