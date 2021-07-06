checkAd

Osisko Releases 2020 Sustainable Development Report

TORONTO, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK:TSX “Osisko” or the “Corporation”), is pleased to announce that it has published its 2020 Sustainable Development report which provides a detailed overview of the Company’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance and economic contributions to the communities in which we operate. The report is available on the Osisko website www.osiskomining.com in English and French.

In 2020, Osisko Mining worked to responsibly manage the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; our top focus was keeping our workers and communities healthy and safe. We continued to deliver on our commitment of being a good corporate citizen by engaging with stakeholders, concentrating on environmental stewardship, and being an economic stimulus for our host communities.

We strengthened our policies covering Health & Safety, Human Resources, Environment and Community Relations. We lowered our lost time incident frequency rate (LTIFR) by 20% and have maintained a safe work environment for our employees and contractors at Windfall since we started exploration activities in 2015. We continue to minimize our effect on the environment through rigorous water, waste and spill management, land reclamation and advance closure planning.

The report covers Osisko Mining Inc. activities on our Windfall, Quévillon, and Urban Barry projects. It describes our ESG performance from January 1 to December 31, 2020 and gives comparative data from previous years.

About Osisko Mining Inc.
Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Windfall gold deposit located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Québec and holds a 100% undivided interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding Urban Barry area and nearby Quévillon area (over 2,700 square kilometres).

CONTACT INFORMATION:
John Burzynski
Chief Executive Officer
Telephone (416) 363-8653





