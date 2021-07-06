Osisko Releases 2020 Sustainable Development Report

TORONTO, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK:TSX “Osisko” or the “Corporation”), is pleased to announce that it has published its 2020 Sustainable Development report which provides a detailed overview of the Company’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance and economic contributions to the communities in which we operate. The report is available on the Osisko website www.osiskomining.com in English and French.



In 2020, Osisko Mining worked to responsibly manage the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; our top focus was keeping our workers and communities healthy and safe. We continued to deliver on our commitment of being a good corporate citizen by engaging with stakeholders, concentrating on environmental stewardship, and being an economic stimulus for our host communities.