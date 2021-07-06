Nuwellis Inc. to Participate at the 2021 Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference

checkAd

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUWE), a company focused on providing solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload, today announced that, Nestor Jaramillo, Chief Executive officer, and George Montague, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in the 2021 Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, July 14th, 2021.

Event: 2021 Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference
   
Format: Presentation & Fireside Chat
   
Date: Wednesday, July 14, 2021
   
Time: 4:00 pm ET

An audio webcast of the presentation will be available online at the Nuwellis’ investor relations website, https://ir.nuwellis.com. Additionally, a replay will be available for 90 days after the presentation.

About Nuwellis
Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE) is a medical device company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload through science, collaboration, and innovation. The company is focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow system for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota with a wholly owned subsidiary in Ireland. The company has been listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market since February 2012.

About the Aquadex SmartFlow System
The Aquadex SmartFlow system delivers clinically proven therapy using a simple, flexible and smart method of removing excess fluid from patients suffering from hypervolemia (fluid overload). The Aquadex SmartFlow system is indicated for temporary (up to 8 hours) or extended (longer than 8 hours in patients who require hospitalization) use in adult and pediatric patients weighing 20 kg or more whose fluid overload is unresponsive to medical management, including diuretics. All treatments must be administered by a health care provider, within an outpatient or inpatient clinical setting, under physician prescription, both having received training in extracorporeal therapies.

CONTACTS

INVESTORS:
Matt Basco, CFA
Gilmartin Group LLC
Matt.bacso@gilmartinir.com

MEDIA:
Jessica Stebing
Health+Commerce
260-336-6202
jstebing@healthandcommerce.com





