Nomad Foods Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Tack-on Notes Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.07.2021, 22:05  |  44   |   |   

Nomad Foods Limited (“Nomad Foods” or the “Company”) today announces that Nomad Foods BondCo Plc (the “Issuer”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has priced its private offering of €50.0 million aggregate principal amount of additional 2.50% senior secured notes due 2028 (the “Additional Notes”), representing a tack-on offering to its €750.0 million aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2028 issued on June 24, 2021, subject to market and other customary conditions (the “Offering”).

The Additional Notes will be guaranteed and secured on a senior basis by the Company and certain of its subsidiaries and are expected to form one series with the previously issued notes and to be admitted for trading on the Euro MTF market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

The Offering is expected to close on July 9, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. However, no assurance can be given that the Offering will be completed, or, if completed, as to the terms on which it will be completed.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) is Europe’s leading frozen food company. The Company’s portfolio of iconic brands, which includes Birds Eye, Findus, Iglo, Aunt Bessie’s and Goodfella’s, have been a part of consumers’ meals for generations, standing for great tasting food that is convenient, high quality and nutritious. Nomad Foods is headquartered in the United Kingdom. Additional information may be found at www.nomadfoods.com.

Important Regulatory Notices

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in the United States or in any jurisdiction in which, or to any persons to whom, such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The Additional Notes and any related guarantees have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Accordingly, the Additional Notes and any related guarantees are being offered and sold in the United States only to qualified institutional buyers in accordance with Rule 144A under the Securities Act and to non-U.S. persons in offshore transactions outside the United States in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. The offer and sale of the Additional Notes will be made pursuant to an exemption under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the “Prospectus Regulation”) from the requirement to produce a prospectus for offers of securities. This announcement does not constitute an advertisement for purposes of the Prospectus Regulation.

