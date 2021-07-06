HireQuest Announces Closing of $63.2 Million Credit Facility

“This facility will help to fund the day-to-day operations of our existing franchisees. We also expect it to assist in our strategic growth initiatives,” said Richard Hermanns, CEO of HireQuest. “Combined with the cash generated from operations, access to this facility should provide HireQuest with greater capacity and flexibility to capitalize on future growth opportunities.”

HireQuest, Inc. (Nasdaq: HQI), a national franchisor of on-demand, temporary, and commercial staffing services, today announced that the Company has closed a $63.2 million credit facility comprised of a $60.0 million Revolving Credit Facility and a $3.2 million Term Loan with its existing lender, Truist (formerly BB&T). The new facility replaces the Company’s prior $30 million revolving credit facility.

Some proceeds from the Term Loan were used to pay off the Company’s prior credit facility, and to pay transaction fees and expenses incurred as part of this transaction. The new Revolving Credit Facility matures on June 29, 2026, and the Term Loan matures on June 29, 2036. For additional details please see HireQuest’s form 8-K filed with the SEC on June 29, 2021.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc. is a nationwide franchisor that provides on-demand labor and commercial staffing solutions in the light industrial, blue-collar, and commercial segments of the staffing industry for HireQuest Direct, HireQuest, Snelling, and LINK franchised offices across the United States. Through its national network of over 200 franchisee-owned offices in more than 35 states and the District of Columbia, HireQuest provides employment for approximately 60,000 individuals annually that work for thousands of customers in numerous industries including construction, light industrial, manufacturing, hospitality, clerical, medical, travel, and event services. For more information, visit www.hirequest.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes, and the company’s officers and other representatives may sometimes make or provide certain estimates and other forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act, including, among others, statements with respect to growth initiatives, future revenue, franchise sales and operations, system-wide sales, and the growth of all of the foregoing; operating results; anticipated benefits of the expanded credit facility with Truist; intended office openings; expectations of the effect on our financial condition of claims and litigation; strategies for customer retention and growth; strategies for risk management; and all other statements that are not purely historical and that may constitute statements of future expectations. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “will,” and similar references to future periods.