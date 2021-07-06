Ambac Closes Senior Secured Note Offering

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMBC) ("Ambac"), a financial services holding company, today announced that its newly formed special purpose entity, Sitka Holdings, LLC (“Sitka” or the “Issuer”), has closed its previously announced offering of its LIBOR plus 4.50% Floating Rate Senior Secured Notes due 2026 (the “Senior Secured Notes”). The proceeds from this offering were used to fund a portion of the redemption in full of the Ambac LSNI, LLC (“Ambac LSNI”) LIBOR plus 5.00% Insured Secured Notes due 2023 (the “Ambac LSNI Notes”) and the secured note issued by Ambac Assurance Corporation (“AAC”) concurrent with the issuance of the Ambac LSNI Notes. The offering of the Senior Secured Notes was conducted in light of favorable market conditions and to effectively extend the maturity of the Ambac LSNI Notes by approximately three years. While Ambac expects to resolve the remaining litigations brought by AAC to recover losses on insured residential mortgage-backed securities well in advance of the maturity of the Senior Secured Notes, Ambac believes that an extended maturity date will provide increased financial flexibility during the pendency of such litigations.

The Senior Secured Notes were offered in a private offering exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The Senior Secured Notes were offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in an offering exempt from registration pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act that are also qualified purchasers within the meaning of Section 2(a)(51) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and to non-U.S. persons outside of the United States in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Senior Secured Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act, or any state securities laws, and unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

About Ambac

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (“Ambac” or “AFG”), headquartered in New York City, is a financial services holding company. Ambac's subsidiaries include: Ambac Assurance Corporation and Ambac Assurance UK Limited, financial guarantee insurance companies currently in runoff; Everspan Indemnity Insurance Company and Everspan Insurance Company, specialty property & casualty program insurers; and Xchange Benefits, LLC and Xchange Affinity Underwriting Agency, LLC, property & casualty Managing General Underwriters. Ambac’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “AMBC”. The Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation of Ambac contains substantial restrictions on the ability to transfer Ambac’s common stock. Subject to limited exceptions, any attempted transfer of common stock shall be prohibited and void to the extent that, as a result of such transfer (or any series of transfers of which such transfer is a part), any person or group of persons shall become a holder of 5% or more of Ambac’s common stock or a holder of 5% or more of Ambac’s common stock increases its ownership interest. Ambac is committed to providing timely and accurate information to the investing public, consistent with our legal and regulatory obligations. To that end, we use our website to convey information about our businesses, including the anticipated release of quarterly financial results, quarterly financial, statistical and business-related information. For more information, please go to www.ambac.com.