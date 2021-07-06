checkAd

Rexnord Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.07.2021, 22:08  |  25   |   |   

Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RXN) will hold a conference call and webcast presentation on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results, provide a general business update and respond to investor questions. Rexnord Chairman, President and CEO Todd Adams and Senior Vice President and CFO Mark Peterson will co-host the call and webcast.

The Rexnord Corporation financial report for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 will be released after market close on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 via a filing with the SEC on Form 8-K and will be posted on the Company’s investor relations website – investors.rexnordcorporation.com.

The conference call can be accessed via telephone as follows:

Domestic toll-free #: 866-211-3116
International toll #: 647-689-6577
Access Code: 7258079

A live webcast of the call will also be available on the Company’s investor relations website. Please go to the website (investors.rexnordcorporation.com) at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

If you are unable to participate during the live teleconference, a replay of the conference call will be available from 10:00 a.m. Central Time, July 21, 2021 until 10:59 p.m. Central Time, August 4, 2021. To access the replay, please dial 800-585-8367 (domestic) or 416-621-4642 (international). The Conference ID for the replay is: 7258079. The replay will also be available as a webcast on the Company’s investor relations website.

About Rexnord

Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rexnord is comprised of two strategic platforms, Process & Motion Control and Water Management, with approximately 6,600 employees worldwide. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services specified, highly-engineered mechanical components used within complex systems. The Water Management platform designs, procures, manufactures and markets products that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control and conservation. Additional information about the Company can be found at www.rexnordcorporation.com.

Rexnord Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rexnord Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RXN) will hold a conference call and webcast presentation on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results, provide a general business update and respond to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Ali Group Submits Binding All-Cash Proposal to Acquire Welbilt for $24.00 Per Share
Wish Granted Payment Institution License for the EU
Satellogic, a Leader in Satellite Earth Imagery, to Go Public Through Merger with Cantor ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against DiDi Global Inc. and Encourages ...
Arrowhead Announces Positive Interim Results from Phase 1b Study of ARO-HIF2 for Treatment of Clear ...
New Study Evaluates the Ability of Masimo SedLine Brain Function Monitoring to Predict Neurological ...
Report on Carbios’ Liquidity Contract with Natixis ODDO BHF
GE Healthcare and SOPHiA GENETICS to Collaborate to Match Treatments to Multimodal Patient Data and ...
Tuscan Holdings Corp. Announces Special Meeting of Stockholders to Approve Business Combination ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Palantir and Grupo Globo Extend Digital Transformation Partnership
Wish Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
BrainChip Takes a Look at what ML and AI Can Achieve With Arm Fellow Jem Davies
NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of New Senior ...
Group of Cytodyn Stockholders Nominates Five Highly Qualified Director Candidates to Replace Board ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09.06.21