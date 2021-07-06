checkAd

First Ever Standard Surgical Risk Patient TCAR Data to be Presented at the Society for Vascular Surgery 2021 Vascular Annual Meeting

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silk Road Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILK), a company focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact, today announced that key data regarding standard risk patients undergoing treatment for atherosclerotic carotid disease, including patients undergoing carotid endarterectomy (CEA) and transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR), will be presented at the upcoming Society for Vascular Surgery 2021 Vascular Annual Meeting (VAM), August 18 –21 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California.

The presentation: Expansion of Transcarotid Artery Revascularization to Standard Risk Patients for Treatment of Carotid Artery Stenosis, will be shared by Dr. Patric Liang of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center during Plenary Session 2 on Wednesday, August 18, at 10:09 a.m. PDT. Retrospective data for symptomatic and asymptomatic standard risk patients undergoing CEA and TCAR for atherosclerotic carotid disease was reviewed to show TCAR and CEA have equivalent risk of perioperative stroke, death, or MI and ipsilateral stroke through 1 year. Nearly 20,000 patients were included (14,979 CEA and 4,993 TCAR) from the VQI CEA and carotid artery stent (CAS) registries over a 4-year time period (August 2016 to August 2020).

“We are thrilled to have this ground-breaking analysis presented at VAM, the preeminent annual Vascular Surgery conference. These data, reflect the first ever large-scale retrospective analysis of TCAR in the treatment of standard risk patients and definitively expand the body of evidence supporting TCAR as a clinically proven, less invasive treatment option for both patients and surgeons,” said Erica Rogers, President and Chief Executive Officer of Silk Road Medical.

In addition to this presentation, Silk Road Medical will be hosting TCAR @ Vascular Live at the Vascular Annual Meeting on Friday, August 20 from 3:05-3:30 p.m. PDT in Exhibit Hall B1. “TCAR’s Impact on Center Level Outcomes and The Benefits of a Less Invasive Approach to Carotid Artery Disease Treatment” will be presented by Dr. Michael Stoner of University of Rochester Medical Center, Dr. Cynthia Shortell of Duke University Medical Center, and Dr. Peter Schneider of University of California San Francisco Department of Surgery.

Silk Road Medical will be exhibiting at the Society for Vascular Surgery’s Vascular Annual Meeting in booth #401.

About TCAR with the ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection and Stent System
TCAR (TransCarotid Artery Revascularization) is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. The ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent is intended to be used in patients at high risk for complications from CEA, in conjunction with the ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System (NPS) during the TCAR procedure. The ENROUTE Transcarotid NPS is a first in class device used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate high rate temporary blood flow reversal to protect the brain from stroke while delivering and implanting the ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent.

About Silk Road Medical
Silk Road Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SILK), is a medical device company located in Sunnyvale, California, that is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization (TCAR). TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. For more information on how Silk Road Medical is delivering brighter patient outcomes through brighter clinical thinking, visit www.silkroadmed.com and connect on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Investors:
Lynn Lewis or Caroline Paul
Gilmartin Group
investors@silkroadmed.com 		               Media:
Michael Fanucchi
Silk Road Medical
mfanucchi@silkroadmed.com
     




Disclaimer

