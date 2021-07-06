checkAd

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. Announces Upcoming Senior Management Transition

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.07.2021   

CEO Gregory Trojan to Retire; President and CFO, Gregory Levin, to be Appointed CEO,

Vice President of Strategy and Financial Planning and Analysis, Thomas Houdek, to be Appointed CFO

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (Nasdaq: BJRI) (“BJ’s” or the “Company”) announced today that Chief Executive Officer, Gregory A. Trojan, will retire effective September 1, 2021, at which time current President and Chief Financial Officer, Gregory S. Levin, will be appointed President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Trojan is expected to continue to serve on the Company’s Board of Directors following his retirement, and Mr. Levin is expected to be appointed to the Board of Directors. In addition, the Company’s Vice President of Strategy and Financial Planning and Analysis, Thomas A. Houdek, will be appointed Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, also effective September 1, 2021.

Pete Bassi, the Company’s lead independent director, commented on the transition plans, “On behalf of our Board of Directors, we sincerely thank Greg Trojan for his nearly nine years of outstanding service to the Company as our CEO. During his tenure, Greg was instrumental in helping steer BJ’s through significant changes in our business, while implementing a number of menu enhancements and new operational practices. He also greatly strengthened our foundation, scale and geographic diversity, which we will continue to leverage for accelerated near- and long-term growth. We look forward to Greg continuing to serve on BJ’s Board as we will continue to benefit from his deep knowledge of the Company and the restaurant industry. We wish him the very best in his much deserved retirement.”

Greg Levin has served as the Company’s President, CFO and Secretary since January 2018 and as the Company’s CFO since joining BJ’s in September 2005. Prior to joining the Company, he served as Chief Financial Officer and Secretary of SB Restaurant Company, a privately held company that operated the Elephant Bar Restaurants, from February 2004 to August 2005. He also served in number of roles at California Pizza Kitchen from 1996 to 2004, most recently as Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary. Mr. Levin began his career in the audit department at Ernst & Young. He holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the Anderson School of Management at UCLA and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Economics from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

