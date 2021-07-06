Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Investor Call

Global nutrition company, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will release its second quarter 2021 financial results after the close of trading on the NYSE on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. The same day, at 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT), the company’s senior management team will host an investor conference call to discuss its recent financial results and provide an update on current business trends.

The dial-in number for this conference call for domestic callers is (833) 962-1459, and (956) 394-3596 for international callers (Conference ID 6962339). Live audio of the conference call will be simultaneously webcast in the investor relations section of the company's website at http://ir.herbalife.com.