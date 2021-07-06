NeoPhotonics Appoints Sheri L. Savage to its Board of Directors

Ms. Savage has served as Chief Financial Officer of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCT), a supplier for critical subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment, since July 2016. Ms. Savage previously served as Senior Vice President of Finance, Chief Accounting Officer and other senior finance roles at UCT since 2009.

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN), a leading developer of silicon photonics and advanced hybrid photonic integrated circuit-based lasers, modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive, high speed communications networks, today announced that Sheri L. Savage has been appointed to its Board of Directors.

Prior to joining UCT, Ms. Savage served at Credence Systems Corporation, a manufacturer of test equipment for the global semiconductor industry, as its Corporate Controller and Vice President of Finance and as Director of Internal Audit. Prior to Credence Systems, Ms. Savage served in various accounting and finance roles in consulting, semiconductor companies and audit firms. Ms. Savage holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Managerial Economics from the University of California, Davis and has previously been a Certified Public Accountant.

In addition, the company’s Board of Directors appointed Ms. Savage to the company’s Audit Committee.

“I am excited to join the Board of NeoPhotonics, as I believe the company’s unique technology and products are well positioned for rapid adoption in cloud and data center communications”, said Sheri Savage.

“We are delighted to have Sheri Savage on our Board of Directors. Her excellent finance and accounting background, and her deep knowledge of manufacturing, including contract manufacturing, will provide very beneficial insights to us as we address rapid growth in high-speed communications,” said Tim Jenks, NeoPhotonics Chairman and CEO.

Director Kimberly Y. Chainey has been appointed to the company’s Nominating and Governance Committee. Kimberly Chainey has been a member of the Board of Directors since March of 2021.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics is a leading developer and manufacturer of lasers and optoelectronic solutions that transmit, receive and switch high-speed digital optical signals for Cloud and hyper-scale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. The Company’s products enable cost-effective, high-speed over distance data transmission and efficient allocation of bandwidth in optical networks. NeoPhotonics maintains headquarters in San Jose, California and ISO 9001:2015 certified engineering and manufacturing facilities in Silicon Valley (USA), Japan and China. For additional information visit www.neophotonics.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release includes statements that qualify as forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including anticipated future financial performance. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are only predictions based on the company’s current expectations, estimates and projections The actual company results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the company’s results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements as well as other risks and uncertainties relating to the company’s business, are described more fully in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

