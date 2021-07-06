Workiva Inc. Sets Date for Second Quarter 2021 Financial Release and Conference Call

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK), the company that simplifies complex work, announced today that it plans to release its second quarter financial results on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, after the market closes, and will host an investor conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 833-968-1977 (U.S. domestic) or 647-689-6649 (international). The conference ID is 1817158. Additionally, a live webcast of the conference call will be available at https://investor.workiva.com.