UDR Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

During the conference call, company officers will review second quarter results, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer period. The question-and-answer period will be limited to registered financial analysts. All other participants will have listen-only capability.

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR ), a leading multifamily real estate investment trust, announced today that it will release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 after the market closes. A conference call will be held on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will be open to the public.

To participate in the webcast:

The webcast of the Company’s second quarter 2021 conference call will be available on UDR's website at ir.udr.com. Please go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will also be available for 30 days on UDR's website.

To participate in the telephone conference call:

Domestic: 877-705-6003

International: 201-493-6725

Please dial in at least five minutes prior to start time.

Conference Call Playback:

Domestic: 844-512-2921

International: 412-317-6671

Passcode: 13721057

The playback can be accessed through August 29, 2021.

The full text of the earnings report and supplemental data will be available immediately following the earnings release to the wire services on July 28, 2021 at UDR’s investor relations website, ir.udr.com.

About UDR, Inc.

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S. markets. As of March 31, 2021, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 52,617 apartment homes including 1,417 homes under development. For over 48 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to residents and the highest quality experience for associates. Additional information can be found on the Company's website at ir.udr.com.

