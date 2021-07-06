TechnipFMC Awarded a Significant Integrated EPCI (iEPCI) Contract for Tullow’s Jubilee South East Development, Ghana

Jubilee South East is an extension to the Jubilee field. The contract builds upon TechnipFMC’s established relationship with Tullow and covers supply and offshore installation of all major subsea equipment, including manifolds and associated controls, flexible risers and flowlines, umbilicals, and subsea structures.

TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) (PARIS: FTI) has been awarded a significant (1) integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (iEPCI) contract for the Jubilee South East development, located offshore Ghana. It will be the company’s first iEPCI project with Tullow Ghana Ltd.

At the pre-tendering stage, TechnipFMC utilized its Subsea Studio digital solutions to help optimize field layout. Subsea Studio is the company’s portfolio of design and monitoring tools which help clients to improve economics, enhance performance, and reduce emissions throughout the life of a project.

Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea at TechnipFMC, commented, “We are proud to continue supporting Tullow Ghana in the development of the Jubilee field. This is the first time Tullow has used our iEPCI model, which enables us to collaborate even more closely and simplify project delivery.

“We will continue to use our Subsea Studio digital solution to optimize the development, execution, and operation of Jubilee South East.

“We also see our work on this project as an opportunity to further develop our local content in Ghana, with the fabrication of a number of subsea structures, including production and water injection manifolds, carried out in-country.”

(1) For TechnipFMC, a “significant” contract is between $75 million and $250 million.

Note: this inbound order was included in the company’s second quarter financial results.

