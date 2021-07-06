checkAd

ViacomCBS Inc. to Report Second Quarter Financial Results on August 5, 2021

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC, VIACA) announced today that on Thursday, August 5, 2021, it will issue financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2021. The company will conduct a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (ET), following the release of its earnings materials.

A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the Investors homepage of ViacomCBS’s website (ir.viacomcbs.com) beginning at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on August 5. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 877-451-6152 (domestic) or 201-389-0879 (international). Please call five minutes in advance to ensure that you are connected prior to the call.

An audio replay of the call will be available beginning at 11:30 a.m. (ET) on August 5 in the Events, Webcasts & Annual Meetings section of ViacomCBS’s Investors home page, and at 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international) using PIN number 13720390.

The earnings release and any other information related to the call will be accessible on the Investors home page of ViacomCBS’s website.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC; VIACA) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, its portfolio includes CBS, SHOWTIME, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount+ and Pluto TV, among others. The company delivers the largest share of the television audience in the United States and one of the industry’s most extensive libraries of television and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, ViacomCBS provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution and advertising solutions.

For more information about ViacomCBS, please visit www.viacomcbs.com and follow @ViacomCBS on social platforms.

VIAC-IR

