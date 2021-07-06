E2open Joins Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes

Membership in the Russell 3000 Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the small-cap Russell 2000 Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), a leading network-based provider of 100% cloud-based, mission-critical, end-to-end supply chain management software, has been added as a member of the broad-market Russell 3000 Index, effective June 28, 2021.

"We are very pleased to be included in the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 indexes," said Jarett Janik, chief financial officer at E2open. "Our inclusion represents an opportunity to increase our visibility within the investment community and expand our shareholder base."

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210706005738/en/