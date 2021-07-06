ProPetro Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

ProPetro Holding Corp. (“ProPetro”) (NYSE: PUMP) today announced that it will issue its second quarter 2021 earnings release on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, after the close of trading. ProPetro will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at 8:00 AM Central Time to discuss its second quarter results.

To access the conference call, U.S. callers may dial toll free 1-877-879-1183 and international callers may dial 1-412-902-6703. Please call ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time to ensure a proper connection. The call will also be webcast on ProPetro’s website, www.propetroservices.com.