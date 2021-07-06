checkAd

Entravision Communications Corporation Announces Closing of Acquisition of MediaDonuts

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.07.2021   

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC) (“Entravision” or “the Company”) today announced the closing of the previously announced acquisition of MediaDonuts, a leading digital marketing performance and branding company with operations across seven countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Singapore, MediaDonuts offers extensive digital advertising capabilities in combination with global and local media and technology firms. The company maintains strategic partnerships with some of the world’s leading technology companies and social platforms including Twitter, TikTok, Spotify, Criteo and other unique commercial alliances. MediaDonuts’ digital solution experts serve a client base of more than 500 technology and consumer brands in Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, India, Vietnam, Singapore and Cambodia.

“This is a great day for Entravision, and we are delighted to officially welcome MediaDonuts into the Entravision family,” said Walter Ulloa, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Entravision. “MediaDonuts is our second significant strategic digital acquisition in less than a year, following our very successful acquisition of a majority interest in Cisneros Interactive. Today’s acquisition of MediaDonuts continues our long-term digital and global transformation strategy that includes the United States, Latin America, Europe and Southeast Asia.”

“Our acquisition of MediaDonuts falls right in line with our goal of becoming one of the world’s leading digital marketing technology service providers,” said Juan Saldívar, Entravision’s Chief Digital, Strategy and Accountability Officer. “We have already begun collaborating with the MediaDonuts team on exciting and innovative projects and continue to expand our global footprint. I am confident that MediaDonuts’ industry expertise in the Southeast Asia region will be an important contribution to Entravision’s growth strategy and global portfolio of digital offerings.”

Entravision has significantly expanded its global reach over the past 12 months. With the Company’s entrance into Southeast Asia, Entravision now services digital customers across 33 countries. Southeast Asia has one of the fastest growing populations across the globe including 700 million people, 400 million of whom are digitally connected.

