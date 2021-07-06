checkAd

COPT Provides Conference Call Details for Second Quarter 2021 Results

Corporate Office Properties Trust (“COPT” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OFC) announces the release date and conference call details for second quarter 2021 results as follows:

Second Quarter 2021:
Results Release Date:       Thursday, July 29, 2021 after the market closes
       
Conference Call Date:       Friday, July 30, 2021
       
Time:       12:00 p.m. Eastern Time
       
Telephone Number:       (within the U.S.) 855-463-9057
       
Telephone Number:       (outside the U.S.) 661-378-9894
       
Passcode:      

8848821

Investors can also listen to the conference call via a live webcast in the ‘Latest Updates’ section of COPT’s Investors website: https://investors.copt.com/

Replay Information

A replay of the conference call will be immediately available via webcast on the Investors website. Additionally, a telephonic replay of this call will be available beginning at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, July 30, through 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, August 13. To access the replay within the United States, please call 855-859-2056; to access it from outside the United States, please call 404-537-3406. In either case, use passcode 8848821.

About COPT

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (“IT”) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (“Defense/IT Locations”). The Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban/urban-like submarkets in the Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics (“Regional Office Properties”). As of March 31, 2021, the Company derived 88% of its core portfolio annualized rental revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 12% from its Regional Office Properties. As of the same date and including 17 properties owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, COPT’s core portfolio of 180 office and data center shell properties encompassed 20.8 million square feet and was 94.9% leased; the Company also owned one wholesale data center with a critical load of 19.25 megawatts that was 86.7% leased.

Wertpapier


