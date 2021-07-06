checkAd

W. R. Berkley Corporation Names David A. Higley President of Berkley Fire & Marine

W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) today announced the appointment of David A. Higley as president of Berkley Fire & Marine. The appointment is effective July 12, 2021.

Mr. Higley joins Berkley Fire & Marine with more than 30 years of commercial property and casualty insurance experience, including more than 10 years in executive leadership roles in the marine market. He most recently served as senior vice president and head of the marine practice for a large specialty insurer. He holds a Bachelors of Arts from the State University of New York at Albany and an Associate Risk Management (ARM) designation.

W. Robert Berkley, Jr., president and chief executive officer of W. R. Berkley Corporation, commented on the appointment, "David is a dynamic, results oriented property and casualty insurance executive with a proven track record in delivering underwriting profit and growth. His extensive market relationships and leadership skills will be complementary to the exceptional team at Berkley Fire & Marine and position it well for future opportunities. Berkley Fire & Marine is an important component of our business with a bright future and we are confident that Dave will help us build upon its strong foundation. We are pleased to welcome him to our organization."

For further info about products and services available from Berkley Fire & Marine, please visit www.berkleymarine.com.

Founded in 1967, W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company that is among the largest commercial lines writers in the United States and operates worldwide in two segments of the property casualty insurance business: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. For further information about W. R. Berkley Corporation, please visit www.berkley.com.

