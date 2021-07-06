Auxly Strengthens Financial Position With the Implementation of Amendments to Imperial Brands $123 Million Convertible Debenture and Sale of Curative Cannabis

TORONTO, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX - XLY) (OTCQX: CBWTF) ("Auxly" or the "Company") a leading consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market, is pleased to announce the implementation of amendments to certain provisions of its previously issued $123 million debenture (the “Debenture”) and investor rights agreement (the “Investor Rights Agreement”) dated September 25, 2019 (collectively, the “Amendments”) with its strategic partner, Imperial Brands PLC (“Imperial Brands”), pursuant to the terms of the previously announced amending agreement dated April 19, 2021.



Pursuant to the Amendments, Imperial and Auxly have: (i) extended the maturity date of the Debenture by 24 months from September 25, 2022 to September 25, 2024; (ii) provided Imperial with the right, on an annual basis, to convert any or all of the accrued and unpaid interest on the Debenture then outstanding into Common Shares (the “Interest Conversion Election”), at a conversion price equal to the five-day volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the date that Interest Conversion Election is made; (iii) provided that the payment of interest under the Debenture, which currently accrues at a rate of 4% per annum and is payable annually, will remain unchanged but will be payable on maturity of the Debenture; and (iv) re-instated certain approval rights of Imperial under the Investor Rights Agreement.

The Amendments were subject to, among other things, the Company obtaining minority shareholder approval in accordance with Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions, which was obtained at the Company’s annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 28, 2021.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has completed the sale of its interest in 2368523 Ontario Limited (d/b/a Curative Cannabis) to a private purchaser for total proceeds to the Company of $6 million. The Company acquired substantially all the shares and assets of Curative Cannabis pursuant to a foreclosure order issued on November 27, 2019, which assets included a cannabis cultivation facility located in Chatham-Kent, Ontario. The facility has remained non-operational since the foreclosure and while exploring all possible options with respect to the use, commercialization and/or sale of the asset the Company determined such asset was not essential to the Company’s operations and strategy. The disposition of this non-core asset allows the Company to strengthen its financial position with non-dilutive capital that it can deploy into its core business.