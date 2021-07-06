checkAd

Auxly Strengthens Financial Position With the Implementation of Amendments to Imperial Brands $123 Million Convertible Debenture and Sale of Curative Cannabis

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.07.2021, 22:15  |  40   |   |   

TORONTO, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX - XLY) (OTCQX: CBWTF) ("Auxly" or the "Company") a leading consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market, is pleased to announce the implementation of amendments to certain provisions of its previously issued $123 million debenture (the “Debenture”) and investor rights agreement (the “Investor Rights Agreement”) dated September 25, 2019 (collectively, the “Amendments”) with its strategic partner, Imperial Brands PLC (“Imperial Brands”), pursuant to the terms of the previously announced amending agreement dated April 19, 2021.

Pursuant to the Amendments, Imperial and Auxly have: (i) extended the maturity date of the Debenture by 24 months from September 25, 2022 to September 25, 2024; (ii) provided Imperial with the right, on an annual basis, to convert any or all of the accrued and unpaid interest on the Debenture then outstanding into Common Shares (the “Interest Conversion Election”), at a conversion price equal to the five-day volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the date that Interest Conversion Election is made; (iii) provided that the payment of interest under the Debenture, which currently accrues at a rate of 4% per annum and is payable annually, will remain unchanged but will be payable on maturity of the Debenture; and (iv) re-instated certain approval rights of Imperial under the Investor Rights Agreement.

The Amendments were subject to, among other things, the Company obtaining minority shareholder approval in accordance with Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions, which was obtained at the Company’s annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 28, 2021.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has completed the sale of its interest in 2368523 Ontario Limited (d/b/a Curative Cannabis) to a private purchaser for total proceeds to the Company of $6 million. The Company acquired substantially all the shares and assets of Curative Cannabis pursuant to a foreclosure order issued on November 27, 2019, which assets included a cannabis cultivation facility located in Chatham-Kent, Ontario. The facility has remained non-operational since the foreclosure and while exploring all possible options with respect to the use, commercialization and/or sale of the asset the Company determined such asset was not essential to the Company’s operations and strategy. The disposition of this non-core asset allows the Company to strengthen its financial position with non-dilutive capital that it can deploy into its core business.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Auxly Strengthens Financial Position With the Implementation of Amendments to Imperial Brands $123 Million Convertible Debenture and Sale of Curative Cannabis TORONTO, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX - XLY) (OTCQX: CBWTF) ("Auxly" or the "Company") a leading consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market, is pleased to announce the implementation of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Advaxis and Biosight Announce Entry into Definitive Merger Agreement
Albioma: Total number of shares and voting rights in the share capital as at 30 June 2021
Huntington Ingalls Industries To Acquire Alion Science and Technology – Enhancing its National ...
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Record Q2 Production
Update on Avdoralimab Phase 2 FORCE Trial in COVID-19 Patients with Severe Pneumonia
HUTCHMED Initiates Phase I Trials of novel ERK inhibitor HMPL 295 in Patients with Advanced Solid ...
Diversified Royalty Corp. Announces July 2021 Cash Dividend and Q2 2021 Earnings Release Date
Teleflex Announces Real-World Clinical Data Presentations of the UroLift System at the 36th Annual ...
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Titel
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
Intertape Polymer Group Announces Agreement to Acquire Nuevopak
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
EssilorLuxottica: EssilorLuxottica acquires HAL's 76.72% interest in GrandVision and announces mandatory public offer ...
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc) Builds on Second Quarter Milestones ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus