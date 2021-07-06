checkAd

Builders FirstSource Announces Transfer to the New York Stock Exchange

DALLAS, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Builders FirstSource, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLDR) (“Builders FirstSource” or the “Company”), today announced that it will transfer the listing of its common stock from the Nasdaq Stock Market to the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”). Builders FirstSource expects to commence trading as a NYSE-listed company at market open on July 19, 2021. The Company's common stock will continue trading under the ticker symbol "BLDR" after the transfer.

“With the merger of Builders FirstSource and BMC creating the nation’s premier supplier of building materials and services, we felt it was important for our Company to be listed on the NYSE, which is the preferred exchange for our industry,” said Dave Flitman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Builders FirstSource. “The NYSE has a long and established history of listing some of the most respected brands in the world, and as we continue to grow our business, we are excited to be affiliated with this flagship institution.”

“We are thrilled to welcome the largest U.S. supplier of building products, Builders FirstSource, as it transfers its listing to the NYSE,” said John Tuttle, Vice Chairman and Chief Commercial Officer, NYSE Group.

About Builders FirstSource
Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Builders FirstSource is the largest U.S. supplier of building products, prefabricated components, and value-added services to the professional market segment for new residential construction and repair and remodeling. We provide customers an integrated homebuilding solution, offering manufacturing, supply, delivery and installation of a full range of structural and related building products. We operate in 40 states with approximately 550 locations and service customers in 48 of the top 50 Metropolitan Statistical Areas, providing geographic diversity and balanced end market exposure. We service customers from strategically located distribution and manufacturing facilities (certain of which are co-located) that produce value-added products such as roof and floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and pre-hung doors. Builders FirstSource also distributes dimensional lumber and lumber sheet goods, millwork, windows, interior and exterior doors, and other building products. For more information about Builders FirstSource, visit the Company’s website at www.bldr.com.

