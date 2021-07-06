Builders FirstSource Announces Transfer to the New York Stock Exchange

DALLAS, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Builders FirstSource, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLDR) (“Builders FirstSource” or the “Company”), today announced that it will transfer the listing of its common stock from the Nasdaq Stock Market to the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”). Builders FirstSource expects to commence trading as a NYSE-listed company at market open on July 19, 2021. The Company's common stock will continue trading under the ticker symbol "BLDR" after the transfer.



“With the merger of Builders FirstSource and BMC creating the nation’s premier supplier of building materials and services, we felt it was important for our Company to be listed on the NYSE, which is the preferred exchange for our industry,” said Dave Flitman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Builders FirstSource. “The NYSE has a long and established history of listing some of the most respected brands in the world, and as we continue to grow our business, we are excited to be affiliated with this flagship institution.”