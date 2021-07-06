Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Provides Enrollment Update for Ongoing Phase 2 Clinical Studies for Cystic Fibrosis

Data Readout for First Four Treatment Arms Expected in the Fourth Quarter of 2021

WATERTOWN, Mass., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX) today provided an update on enrollment for the ongoing global Phase 2 clinical program for ELX-02 for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) in patients with at least one G542X allele. Based on enrollment to date, Eloxx expects to present data from the first four treatment arms of the study in the fourth quarter of this year. As of the end of June 2021, Eloxx has enrolled a sufficient number of patients to assess biological activity of ELX-02. Eloxx will continue to enroll additional patients to support Phase 3 clinical trial planning. The Phase 2 trials are designed to evaluate the safety of ELX-02 and assess its biological activity.



“Given the substantial efforts of our clinical team, we have made considerable progress in enrolling patients in our ongoing Phase 2 clinical program to explore the potential of ELX-02 to treat cystic fibrosis,” said Sumit Aggarwal, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Given this progress, we are positioned to present data from the first four treatment arms of the study in the fourth quarter of this year.”