Richard Ellinger Joins Ynvisible's Sales Team as US Sales Representative, Expanding Cold-Chain Solutions Sales Expertise, and Ynvisible Appoints Keith Morton, a Display Industry Innovator, to the Advisory Board

Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (the "Company" or "Ynvisible") (TSX-V:YNV, FSE:1XNA, OTCQB:YNVYF), a fast-growing firm in the Internet of Things market, today announced the expansion of its sales team, in response to the Company's growth in income from clients, and further aligning the 2025 Vision of expansion and worldwide sales.

Ynvisible is a manufacturer of standard and customized ultra-low-power and easy-to-use electronic displays and indicators for everyday smart objects, Internet of Things ("IoT") devices, and ambient intelligence (intelligent surfaces). The Company sells prototyping, development, pilot production, volume production of electrochromic displays, and tailored IoT product solutions. Ynvisible's short-term revenues come from a mix of customer-funded developments that precede pilot and full-scale manufacturing.

Historically, Ynvisible's sales team is in Europe; Richard Ellinger extends Ynvisible's physical sales footprint to North America.

"Ynvisible is poised for growth in North America as Fortune 500 companies are based in the United States and feel we can deliver to them with a dedicated, US-based sales presence. We are continuing to see steady growth of client developments in the Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Medical Packaging and Logistics segments. The United States has rebounded significantly from the Covid-19 pandemic; our clients are seizing this opportunity to improve their supply chains and provide new, breakthrough products. We are thrilled to welcome Richard to join our team at the right time and in the right place," says Michael Robinson, CEO of Ynvisible Interactive.

"Richard Ellinger brings deep strategic business development expertise within the technology, cold-chain logistics, medical and packaging sectors. Ynvisible is now more accessible to our growing market. Richard is an expert at realizing holistic product solutions, and he accelerates our customers' path to commercialization," continues Tommy Hoglund, VP Sales & Marketing, Ynvisible Interactive.

RICHARD ELLINGER

Richard Ellinger joins Ynvisible Interactive Inc. as its US Sales representative, covering the United States. Before joining the Company, Ellinger was VP Sales and Marketing of American Semiconductor, where he led Sales and investment efforts. In addition, he spent four years at Packsense / Emerson as Chief Operating Officer and then Vice President of Operations, respectively. Before growing Packsense sales by 75%, Mr. Ellinger managed Temperature Assurance Group, providing solutions to Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Cold Chain issues. Richard was CEO of Intelligent Thermal Solutions before his role at Temperature Assurance Group. Before that, he was the Director of Sales and Marketing for Tegrant Corporation, a leading provider of highly engineered protective, temperature-assured, and retail security packaging solutions. Before Tegrant Corporation, Richard worked in various Sales and Marketing leadership roles driving sales growth. Rich holds an MBA from the University of Notre Dame and a BA from St. Louis University and has studied French, German, and Russian.