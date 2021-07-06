checkAd

Pure Cycle Reports Third Quarter Earnings

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) is reporting results for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2021. Pure Cycle is reporting net income of more than $18.0 million for the nine months ended May 31, …

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) is reporting results for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2021. Pure Cycle is reporting net income of more than $18.0 million for the nine months ended May 31, 2021, generated on $12.3 million of revenue, and more than $20.0 million of Other Income. The Initial development phase at Sky Ranch is nearly sold out and the second phase is well underway with grading nearing completion. Since we started developing Sky Ranch, 446 or 88% of the initial phase lots have purchased water and wastewater taps, totaling $13.3 million in tap fees.

"Grading is nearing completion in the second development phase at Sky Ranch, and we expect to begin delivering the first round of platted lots in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2021" commented Mark Harding, President of Pure Cycle Mr. Harding. "While COVID did push the start of our second development phase back by about six months, our contractors are making great progress with the dirt work and utilities so we can deliver lots for construction of model homes late in 2021. In addition, we are excited to share the progress our three BTR houses have made in the last few months. The foundation and framing of all houses are complete and we are currently on schedule and on budget, which is an incredible win given the rising prices of raw materials" concluded Mr. Harding.

Financial Highlights
Revenue - Total revenue increased 44% compared to the three months ended May 31, 2020, primarily due to increased water and wastewater tap sales. Land development revenues are expected to increase beginning in the fourth fiscal quarter, with the delivery of platted lots.

Profitability - Profitability increased compared to the three months ended May 31, 2020, primarily due to decreased land development construction costs and the additional Other Income and Interest Income related to outstanding reimbursable costs.

Working Capital - As of May 31, 2021, our working capital was $16.5 million, which includes cash of $19.8 million.

"We continue to drive balance sheet growth with a focus on maintaining strong cash reserves to ensure we have the ability to make the right decisions in a timely manner," commented Kevin McNeill, Pure Cycle's CFO. "Delays out of our control in the second development phase at Sky Ranch have delayed our revenue recognition and slowed cash flows being generated from operations for the period, but our careful management of assets and costs allow us to avoid debt or other tough decisions companies have been forced to make during this pandemic," concluded Mr. McNeill.

