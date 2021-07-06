checkAd

Travel + Leisure Co. to Report Second Quarter Financial Results on July 28, 2021

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) announced today it will release second quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, before market open, followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET. Michael D. Brown, president and CEO, and Mike Hug, CFO, will discuss the Company's financial performance and business outlook.

Participants may listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call, which may be accessed through the Company's website at investor.travelandleisureco.com, or by dialing 877-876-9173, passcode TNL, 10 minutes before the scheduled start time. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for 90 days beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET on July 28, 2021. Additionally, a telephone replay will be available for four days beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET on July 28, 2021 at 800-723-0488.

About Travel + Leisure Co.

Travel + Leisure Co. is the world’s leading membership and leisure travel company, with nearly 20 travel brands across its resort, travel club, and lifestyle portfolio. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the largest vacation ownership company with more than 245 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the world’s foremost membership travel business that includes the largest vacation exchange company, industry-leading travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring top online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products. At Travel + Leisure Co., our global team of associates brings hospitality to millions, turning vacation inspiration into exceptional travel experiences. We put the world on vacation. Learn more at travelandleisureco.com.

