Travel + Leisure Co. to Report Second Quarter Financial Results on July 28, 2021

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) announced today it will release second quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, before market open, followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET. Michael D. Brown, president and CEO, and Mike Hug, CFO, will discuss the Company's financial performance and business outlook.

Participants may listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call, which may be accessed through the Company's website at investor.travelandleisureco.com, or by dialing 877-876-9173, passcode TNL, 10 minutes before the scheduled start time. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for 90 days beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET on July 28, 2021. Additionally, a telephone replay will be available for four days beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET on July 28, 2021 at 800-723-0488.