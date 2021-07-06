checkAd

Luxfer Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces Date of Second Quarter Earnings Release

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE: LXFR), a global manufacturer of highly-engineered industrial materials (the “Company”), today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of 12.5 cents per ordinary share.

The dividend will be payable on August 4th, 2021, to shareholders of record at close of business on July 16th, 2021.

All holders of NYSE-listed ordinary shares will be paid in U.S. dollars through the Company’s dividend disbursing agent.

For holders of ordinary shares not directly listed on the NYSE, the dividend will be paid directly by the Company. Payment will be made in U.S. dollars, but holders of ordinary shares can elect to receive their dividend payment in respect of those ordinary shares in pounds sterling. If a holder of ordinary shares has previously requested and received a dividend payment in pounds sterling, the holder will receive this dividend payable on August 4th, 2021, in pounds sterling, unless an election in writing to change the currency of payment is received by the Company Secretary by July 19th, 2021. Holders of ordinary shares electing to receive their dividend in pounds sterling will have the U.S. dollar amount converted to pounds sterling at the spot rate reported in the Financial Times for the record date.

The Company also announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter of 2021 after the market closes on Monday, July 26th, 2021. Luxfer has scheduled a conference call at 8:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Daylight Time on Tuesday, July 27th, 2021, during which management will provide a review of the Company’s second-quarter results.

Conference Call Information

U.S. participants may access the conference call by telephoning +1-877-341-8545. Participants from other countries may call +1-908-982-4601. The participant conference ID code is 6047794.

Please begin the call-in procedure at least 15 minutes before the conference call starts. The call is expected to last approximately one hour.

Please use the following link to access the webcast for the conference call:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3308114/C1138386411DE4658DBB86D26C2E1B3C

A recording of the conference call will be available for replay two hours after the completion of the call and will remain accessible until the next quarterly report is released. To hear the recording, call +1-855-859-2056 in the U.S. and +1-404-537-3406 in other countries. Enter conference ID code 6047794 when prompted.

Slides used in the presentation and a recording of the call will also be available in the investor relations section of the Luxfer website at www.luxfer.com.

About Luxfer

Luxfer is a global manufacturer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which focuses on value creation by using its broad array of technical knowhow and proprietary technologies. Luxfer’s high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices are used in defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. For more information, visit www.luxfer.com.

Luxfer is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and its ordinary shares are traded under the symbol LXFR.

Wertpapier


