Orion Engineered Carbons Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE: OEC), a leading global supplier of specialty and high-performance carbon black, today announced that the company will release its second quarter 2021 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5, 2021, to be followed by a conference call on Friday, August 6, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. (EDT).

The dial-in details for the live conference call are as follow:

U.S. Toll Free:

1-877-407-4018

International:

1-201-689-8471

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers through August 13, 2021:

U.S. Toll Free:

1-844-512-2921

International:

1-412-317-6671

Conference ID:

13720224

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available in the investor relations section of the company's website at: orioncarbons.com.

About Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) is a global supplier of carbon black products including high-performance specialty gas blacks, acetylene blacks, furnace blacks, lamp blacks, thermal blacks, and other carbon blacks that tint, colorize and enhance the performance of polymers, plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, textile fibers, adhesives and sealants, batteries, tires, and mechanical rubber goods, such as automotive belts and hoses. The company has over 125 years of history providing customized solutions from a network of 14 global production sites and is dedicated to responsible business practices that emphasize reliability, innovation and sustainability. For more information, please visit orioncarbons.com.

