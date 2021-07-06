Ault Global Holdings, Inc. Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting of Stockholders Due to Lack of Quorum

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (“AGH,” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company’s annual meeting of stockholders (the “Meeting”), scheduled as a virtual meeting format only, today at 9:00 a.m. PT. was adjourned due to lack of a quorum. There will be no change to the record date for the Meeting of May 27, 2021.

Based on the absence of quorum, the Company elected to adjourn the Meeting until 9:00 a.m. (Pacific Time) on July 23, 2021 for the purpose of allowing additional time for stockholders to vote on the Proposals contained in the Proxy Statement dated June 7, 2021 (the “Proxy Statement”).