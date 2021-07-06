checkAd

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting of Stockholders Due to Lack of Quorum

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.07.2021, 22:30  |  37   |   |   

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (“AGH,” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company’s annual meeting of stockholders (the “Meeting”), scheduled as a virtual meeting format only, today at 9:00 a.m. PT. was adjourned due to lack of a quorum. There will be no change to the record date for the Meeting of May 27, 2021.

Based on the absence of quorum, the Company elected to adjourn the Meeting until 9:00 a.m. (Pacific Time) on July 23, 2021 for the purpose of allowing additional time for stockholders to vote on the Proposals contained in the Proxy Statement dated June 7, 2021 (the “Proxy Statement”).

As described in the Proxy Statement, the Meeting will be held for the following purposes:

  • To elect the eight (8) director nominees named in the Proxy Statement to hold office until the next annual meeting of stockholders;
  • To ratify the appointment of Marcum LLP, as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021;
  • To approve, pursuant to Rule 713 of the NYSE American, the exercise of warrants issued to Esousa Holdings, LLC (“Esousa”) and two individuals, to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,850,220 shares of the Company’s common stock (“Common Stock”), issued in connection with certain term promissory notes in an aggregate amount of up to $5,300,000, in order to comply with the listing rules of the NYSE American;
  • To approve the Ault Global Holdings, Inc. 2021 Stock Incentive Plan (the “2021 Plan”);
  • To approve the Ault Global Holdings, Inc. 2021 Employee Stock Purchase Plan (the “2021 ESPP”);
  • To approve the 2020 equity issuances to directors and executive officers of the Company, in order to comply with the listing rules of the NYSE American;
  • To approve the 2021 equity issuances to directors and executive officers of the Company, in order to comply with the listing rules of the NYSE American; and
  • The transaction of such other business as may properly come before the Annual Meeting or any adjournments or postponements thereof.

A quorum consists of a majority of the shares entitled to vote. There were fewer than a majority of shares entitled to vote present, either in person or by proxy at the Meeting. The Meeting therefore had no quorum and was therefore adjourned.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting of Stockholders Due to Lack of Quorum Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (“AGH,” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company’s annual meeting of stockholders (the “Meeting”), scheduled as a virtual meeting format only, today at 9:00 a.m. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Wish Granted Payment Institution License for the EU
Satellogic, a Leader in Satellite Earth Imagery, to Go Public Through Merger with Cantor ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against DiDi Global Inc. and Encourages ...
Arrowhead Announces Positive Interim Results from Phase 1b Study of ARO-HIF2 for Treatment of Clear ...
New Study Evaluates the Ability of Masimo SedLine Brain Function Monitoring to Predict Neurological ...
Report on Carbios’ Liquidity Contract with Natixis ODDO BHF
GE Healthcare and SOPHiA GENETICS to Collaborate to Match Treatments to Multimodal Patient Data and ...
Tuscan Holdings Corp. Announces Special Meeting of Stockholders to Approve Business Combination ...
Caixa and Fiserv Complete First Merchant Transaction via Maquininha CAIXA Pagamentos
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Palantir and Grupo Globo Extend Digital Transformation Partnership
Wish Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
BrainChip Takes a Look at what ML and AI Can Achieve With Arm Fellow Jem Davies
NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of New Senior ...
Group of Cytodyn Stockholders Nominates Five Highly Qualified Director Candidates to Replace Board ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste