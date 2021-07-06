Roper Technologies Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

SARASOTA, Fla., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ROP) announced that its financial results for the second quarter of 2021, ended June 30, 2021, will be released before the market opens on Friday, July 23, 2021. A conference call to discuss these results has been scheduled for 8:00 AM ET on Friday, July 23, 2021. The call can be accessed via webcast or by dialing +1 844-750-4898 (US/Canada) or +1 412-317-5294, using Roper Technologies as the conference reference. Webcast information and conference call materials will be made available in the Investors section of Roper’s website prior to the start of the call.



About Roper Technologies